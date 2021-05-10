DelDOT is set to welcome NASCAR fans to Dover International Speedway for the NASCAR race weekend on Friday, May 14, through Sunday, May 16.
State public health officials have allowed the Monster Mile to host fans after approving the track’s health and safety protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced this week.
Special fan procedures will include social distancing in grandstands and concession lines; the use of digital tickets for all grandstand seats; the required wearing of masks; staggered grandstand entrance times; enhanced cleaning in high-traffic areas; added hand sanitizer stations; and in-field access prohibited except for race teams, track personnel and selected media.
Traffic information
DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center (TMC) staff, in coordination with the City of Dover Police and Delaware State Police, will monitor traffic in and around the Dover vicinity to ensure safe travel for motorists.
Motorists are being encouraged to tune to WTMC-1380AM and to view the variable message board signs surrounding the Dover area.
Transportation Management Center
DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center (TMC) and WTMC-1380 AM provide motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout the state. Motorists can contact the TMC 24/7 to report any travel or traffic related issues. Dial #77 from a cell phone in Delaware; (302) 659-4600; or 1-800-324-8379.
DelDOT’s app
Motorists may adjust their routes or travel times by using DelDOT’s Smartphone application. The DelDOT App is available for Apple and Android smartphones and tablets, and can be downloaded free, search for “DelDOT” at the Apple and Google Play stores. With the DelDOT App, motorists can view real time traffic cameras, travel times, delays, advisories, DART’s Real-Time Transit Information, and also listen to WTMC-1380AM.
Smyrna Rest Area
The Smyrna Rest Area, located about 10 miles north of Dover International Speedway, off of Route 1, Exit 119, is open to motorists (24/7).
