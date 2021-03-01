On Feb. 25, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin approved authorizing a temporary emergency variance, under 7 Del. C. § 6012, to Mountaire Farms of Delaware Inc., providing relief from certain spray irrigation operational limitations set forth in State Permit No. 359191-06.
The 60-day temporary emergency variance authorizes the discharge of treated wastewater (effluent) on Mountaire’s spray fields during precipitation events (i.e., wet weather) on a temporary and limited basis, subject to the conditions set forth in the variance.
The conditions outlined in the Department’s Temporary Emergency Variance Authorization Letter and the approved Wet Weather Variance Workplan will limit potential impacts to the environment if Mountaire performs any wet-weather spraying, officials said. Documentation for the Mountaire temporary variance can be found on the DNREC website at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/water/groundwater/.