Mountaire cleans up another wastewater release (copy)

Mountaire's Route 24 poultry processing plant is a source of the treated wastewater that the company disposes of through spray irrigation. DNREC on Feb. 25, 2021, issued a temporary emergency variance to allow the spray irrigation to take place during wet weather.

On Feb. 25, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin approved authorizing a temporary emergency variance, under 7 Del. C. § 6012, to Mountaire Farms of Delaware Inc., providing relief from certain spray irrigation operational limitations set forth in State Permit No. 359191-06.

The 60-day temporary emergency variance authorizes the discharge of treated wastewater (effluent) on Mountaire’s spray fields during precipitation events (i.e., wet weather) on a temporary and limited basis, subject to the conditions set forth in the variance.

Michael’s heavy rains cause Mountaire overflow (copy)

Mountaire's poultry processing plant near Millsboro has had a number of problems with its wastewater processing system, leading to a February 2021 settlement over wastewater that has spilled outside its system and possibly contaminated local waterways and aquifers. The company also received a Feb. 25 temporary emergency variance for its spray-irrigation disposal of wastewater to take place during wet weather.

The conditions outlined in the Department’s Temporary Emergency Variance Authorization Letter and the approved Wet Weather Variance Workplan will limit potential impacts to the environment if Mountaire performs any wet-weather spraying, officials said. Documentation for the Mountaire temporary variance can be found on the DNREC website at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/water/groundwater/.