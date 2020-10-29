Officials from the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and other state agencies announced on Thursday that they are monitoring the forecast from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta that could produce heavy rain and flash flooding throughout the day and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the entire state, with the potential of 2 to 4 inches of rain.
Motorists should not attempt to drive through flooded roads, officials advised, also asking people to report any road hazards to DelDOT's Transportation Management Center by calling #77 when safely able to do so. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
DelDOT will be monitoring the storm and sharing updates as necessary via social media and WTMC 1380AM, and reminded motorists that their headlights should be on when their windshield wipers are in use, and to slow down and allow more travel time.
DelDOT urged residents who live in areas prone to flooding to take precautions for possible evacuation and review evacuation routes, which are available on DelDOT's website.
DEMA also provides an Emergency Preparedness Checklist. For the latest weather forecasts and emergency preparedness tips, visit preparede.org.