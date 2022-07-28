An additional 18 inmates at Sussex Correctional Institute, both former and current, who allege abuse at the hands of correctional officers have been added to a second amended complaint.
Attorneys for the ACLU and Whiteford Taylor Preston law firm in Wilmington, who are working together, originally filed a complaint in December 2021 in the federal District Court of Delaware, on behalf of just two former inmates, William Davis and Isaac Montague, who claim their constitutional rights were violated.
In February, an amended complaint was filed, increasing the list of plaintiffs to 21, and on July 21 a second amended complaint was filed, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to 39.
The increasing number of complaints “sheds light on a horrific, ongoing pattern and practice of violent abuse against people housed at the facility” according to the ACLU.
“This lawsuit aims to accomplish two major goals: to prove that there is an ongoing, horrific pattern and practice of abuse at Sussex Correctional Institution — and to make sure that abuse ends,” Dwayne J. Bensing, legal director at ACLU of Delaware stated.
“The fact that we’re still receiving complaints, adding more plaintiffs, and naming more defendants, shows just how deep the roots of this issue run,” he said.
This week, attorney Daniel Griffith, also with Whiteford Taylor Preston and working with the ACLU, told the Coastal Point that his law firm is still getting calls from both current inmates and those who have been released, but a decision is imminent about whether or not to add more plaintiffs to the newest complaint.
Allegations made by the newest plaintiffs include interrogation, being pepper-sprayed, being punched in the head, being placed in the COVID-19 unit although not testing positive for COVID, being strip-searched, being placed in solitary confinement, and being denied a shower for two days, despite being covered in blood and feces.
“Since we filed this lawsuit in December, our plaintiffs have been subjected to retaliation tactics, including excessive force, physical abuse, verbal abuse, emotional abuse and being deprived of basic amenities. We’re asking the court to hold the defendants accountable to that retaliation in addition to their accountability for the ongoing abuse alleged in the complaint,” Griffith had previously told the Coastal Point, adding that he has noticed “a troubling pattern of behavior.”
“A lot of the situations are remarkably similar. Some of the inmates who came forward after the lawsuit was filed are still there at SI, and we have had their relatives call us,” he said.
In some cases, inmates filed grievances but the grievances were denied by SI personnel, Griffith said.
“Many of them were disciplined on the basis of the correction officers’ alleged misconduct on part of the inmate. A number of them were assaulted and put into disciplinary segregation or ‘The Hole.’ Some institutions call it ‘The Shu’ for ‘Secured Housing Unit,’” Griffith said.
Generally, he said, inmates were disciplined for allegedy resisting or not complying.
Jason Miller, chief of communications and community relations for the Delaware Department of Correction, declined to comment this week, as he has consistently done, saying only, “The Department of Correction learned of the lawsuits … through the news media. We are reviewing them at this time,” and that the DOC “cannot comment on this pending litigation.”
This week, Miller said a new warden, Scott Ceresini, was named within the past month and that Ceresini cannot comment either.
Correctional officers are being represented by attorney James Taylor of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr law firm in Wilmington.
The case is expected to go to trial in the summer of 2023.
Griffith said plaintiffs are suing both for money and for changes at Sussex Correctional, but he didn’t know how much money they will seek.
“The more plaintiffs we add, the price is going up. Now we have 39. We’ll have to get more deeply into how damaged each of the 39 plaintiffs are,” he said.
“The federal statute they are suing under allows for a full menu of remedies that includes attorneys’ fees, compensation for damages to victims, injunctive relief to stop these practices and institute policy changes,” Griffith said.