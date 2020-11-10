Cleanup crews under the unified command have successfully cleared all Delaware Bay beaches and another stretch of Atlantic Ocean coastline of oily debris and tar balls, officials announced on Tuesday. After the latest shoreline assessment, performed on Tuesday, Nov. 10, only Gordon’s Pond at Cape Henlopen State Park, North Shores Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach required final sign off.
The unified command under the U.S. Coast Guard and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control will continue to survey beaches and dispatch cleanup crews as necessary, officials noted.
“As crews conduct final assessments, beachgoers should avoid any remaining oily debris deposited along the wrack or high tide line,” they added.
The public is being asked to continue reporting sizeable sightings of oiled debris, tar balls or oiled wildlife.
For reports concerning the Delaware coastline, call DNREC’s toll-free environmental hotline at 1-800-662-8802. For reports concerning the Maryland coastline, call the Maryland Department of the Environment at 1-866-633-4686.