Katera Moore, Ph.D., hails from Philadelphia, “the City of Brotherly Love,” and completed her bachelor’s degree and master’s in environmental science at the University of Pennsylvania. She then earned her doctorate in earth and environmental science at CUNY in New York. She hopes to bring that spirit of brotherly love to DNREC in her new role as environmental justice coordinator.
“Equity is being invited to the party and inclusion is being actually asked to dance,” said Moore during a recent interview. “Diversity, equity, inclusion and justice (DEIJ) has been an issue for many generations — but it’s now coming to the forefront. Historical access has not always been there.”
Moore is the first environmental justice (EJ) coordinator for DNREC and was appointed by DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, who stated in announcing her appointment that “EJ is a part of our DNA” and called for a more holistic approach to serving all Delawareans.
Moore has her hands full already with concerns about lead in public drinking water adversely impacting residents of color, unsafe well water, and an imbalance of access to Delaware’s parks and recreational activities.
DNREC has created a new EJ website where citizens can offer feedback to the new coordinator.
“We are going to review the data,” said Moore. “We are looking for the takeaways. People can communicate directly with my office with concerns. I have served as the ombudsman for DNREC on waste and hazardous substances, and have heard from many constituents already.”
Concerning low-level lead contamination in water in Sussex County and Indian River School District schools, Moore said the plan by Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick to re-test with a private contractor will provide peace of mind.
“DOE is remediating now on this issue,” she said. “We start with clean drinking water, but then we sometimes run it through lead pipes,” in older building infrastructure, she said. “Here in Delaware, we have been looking closely at clean water supply, and we can use some of the Infrastructure Act money to make adjustments.”
“We have to mobilize to solve these issues,” said Moore.
She talked about a program in Philadelphia about six years ago where lead was found in the schools.
“We were able to provide hydration stations and get clean drinking water into the schools,” said Moore of the 2017 program. “I believe the cost was about $1,500 per unit, and it was a great investment.”
Moore said she would be watching IRSD schools closely to ensure that the schools with elevated lead — particularly those that have an environmental justice implication — are quickly remediated. “We need to see how these schools are prioritized to repair these situations,” she said.
Concerning lead in schools, Moore said there is school lunch funding at stake.
“The Free and Reduced Lunch programs provided by the federal government with support from the state requires that safe drinking water be available for the kids,” said Moore, adding that she believes these hydration stations or other short-term solutions should be considered, in addition to bottled water. “You could have a temporary solution to ensure there is no risk to that funding.”
In terms of access to parks, Moore said DNREC is experimenting with reduced fees for lower-income families and other ways to create equivalent recreation opportunity.
“Research tells us that we all need access to Delaware’s parks, which are the most visited in the country,” said Moore. “We have DNREC programs in place, including fishing and hunting guides, to help make these more accessible. We also work with our municipalities to create green space for densely populated areas.”
“On the natural resources side of DNREC, we need to turn the tide so that people have access to all of our environmental spaces,” she said. “How welcome do you feel when you are outdoors? This is about changing hearts and minds. Everyone has a right to play and recreate.”
“DNREC is thinking of a better approach in improving this access, and one is lowering fees where it makes sense,” she noted.
The Fresh Pond State Park parking fee will be $5 for Delaware residents when park fee season resumes on March 1.
“Shawn and DNREC are very authentic about this EJ approach, and it does have to become part of our DNA,” said Moore, referencing Garvin. “Inclusion is really all of our jobs.”
The EPA has also announced funding for environmental justice issues.
EPA’s EJ Government to Government program offers funds for communities disproportionately burdened by environmental harms and risks. These models should leverage or utilize existing resources or assets of state agencies to develop key tools and processes that integrate environmental justice considerations.
EPA’s new EJ Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers Program will establish technical assistance centers across the nation, providing technical assistance, training, and related support to communities with environmental justice concerns and their partners.