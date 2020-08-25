DelDOT officials announced this week that Millers Neck Road near Frankford will be closed for the removal of corrugated crossroad pipe and its replacement with reinforced concrete pipe, as well as the replacement of the guardrails.
The work is scheduled for between 7 a.m. on Aug. 31 and 11 p.m. on Sept. 14, pending weather, and includes Millers Neck Road (the bridge over Brasures Branch) between Old Mill Bridge Road and Camp Barnes Road.
Motorists traveling south on Millers Neck Road will be detoured on Camp Barnes Road and turn left onto Bayard Road to Old Mill Bridge Road and return to Millers Neck Road. Motorists traveling north on Millers Neck Road will be detoured westbound on Old Mill Bridge Road to Bayard Road, turning right onto Bayard Road, to Camp Barnes Road, and turning right onto Millers Neck Road. Detour signage will be posted for motorists.