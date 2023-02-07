The Delaware Department of Transportation announced this week the closure of Millers Neck Road between Old Mill Bridge Road and Camp Barnes Road starting on Monday, Feb. 13, through late March (weather pending). Work will consist of the installation of sewer and water lines.
Motorists traveling northbound on Millers Neck Road will be detoured onto Old Mill Bridge Road to Bayard Road, to Double Bridges Road, then to Camp Barnes Road. Motorists traveling southbound on Millers Neck Road will be detoured onto Camp Barnes Road to Double Bridges Road, to Bayard Road, then to Old Mill Bridge Road.