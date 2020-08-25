The Delaware Department of Transportation announced this week that Maryland Delaware Railroad will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance on their railroad crossing on McCabe Road between Route 113 and Pepper Road, resulting in a road closure.
The road closure will occur at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, and run until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The eastbound detour route will take motorists on McCabe Road to Route 113 onto Cemetery Road to Pepper Road and returning to McCabe Road. The westbound detour follows McCabe Road onto Pepper Road to Cemetery Road to Route 113 and back to McCabe Road. Detour signage will be posted for motorists.