Despite last week’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) that those who are vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer have to wear face masks indoors or outdoors in most circumstances, the unvaccinated remain at risk.
“It’s a good thing the vaccine is really helping, and we know about 50 percent of our residents in the state are vaccinated. We just don’t know which 50 percent,” Gov. John Carney said at his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, May 18.
“This particular guidance from the CDC has made it very difficult to sort out how to enforce it at the local level. I am confident most people will do what is recommended … but it has made it a little bit confusing,” the governor said.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said masks must still be worn in state buildings, when on public transit or airplanes, in schools and healthcare facilities, and in congregate settings, such as homeless shelters.
Businesses have the right to impose mask requirements for customers and employees.
“With this virus, we’re not where we need to be yet. There can still be an outbreak among the 50 percent of people who are not vaccinated and may be not wearing a mask. Those who are not vaccinated are still at risk and should still wear a mask,” Carney said.
“We’re not going to be in the business of asking people if they’re vaccinated. At the same time, as an employer, we will require everyone to wear a mask in a public building,” he said.
“If you are unvaccinated and unmasked, you are at risk of getting COVID,” Rattay said.
“I’ve heard some people say they plan to continue to wear a mask. Some people don’t really trust being around other people who may not have been vaccinated, or they just want to set a good example,” she said.
Rattay said she and fellow health officials are eager to know how long the vaccinations last, adding that there is no evidence yet that booster shots will be needed.
“That may change in the future,” she acknowledged.
She urged everyone to get vaccinated and to see de.gov/youthvaccine for information about inoculating children 12 to 15 years old, who were recently added to the approved population for the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine is 100 percent effective against the coronavirus and can be given with other vaccines at wellness visits, she said.
“Overall, the numbers look good,” Rattay added.
She noted that there have been 568 cases of the United Kingdom variant recorded in the state, one of the South African, nine of one strain of the California U.S. strain and 11 of the other California strain, 16 of the Brazil variant, two of one New York variant, 222 of another New York variant and 22 of the third New York variant.
“Things are getting better, but COVID has not gone away. Protecting yourself and your family against these variant stains of COVID is just one more reason to get vaccinated,” she said.
Carney said more than 50 percent of Delaware residents are vaccinated, with 847,746 vaccinations administered and 353,626 people fully vaccinated — about 63 percent of those 18 or older and 90 percent of those 65 or older.
In Sussex County, 61.2 percent of the population has gotten shots. In Kent County, the total is 48.4 percent, and in New Castle County it is 57.5 percent.
Asked why school students must continue to remain at least 3 feet apart under reduced social-distancing guidelines, Rattay said those younger than 12 can’t get vaccinated yet and many more children 12 or older still have to get the vaccine.
Asked when he will lift the state of emergency, Carney said it will be “as soon as we can.”
“There are issues around eviction and all kinds of things that affect local governments and their ability to do business. … Nobody will be happier to strip off all those emergency orders than I will,” he said.
As of early this week, there were 120 new cases of the coronavirus per day on a seven-day average, with 77 current hospitalizations and 1,651 total deaths.
“We’ve learned a lot as we rode that rollercoaster ride in March and April with increased cases. It’s been an interesting year,” Carney said.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said there were 25,579 tests for the coronavirus administered from May 8 to 14 and 29,835 from May 1 to 7.
Upcoming vaccination events include one at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center on Friday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and one at the Dover Department of Motor Vehicles on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Schall also announced that National EMS Week is May 16 to 22 and encouraged Delaware residents to thank emergency personnel “for everything we have asked you to do, the guidance, the pages of guidance, at a moment’s notice.”
“Those men and woman — boy, I’ll tell you, they can put vaccine in you while the car is still moving,” Carney said, smiling. “Those men and women have been outstanding.”