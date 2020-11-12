Danish energy company Ørsted, which is planning a wind turbine project off the coast of Delaware and Maryland, just got a boost from the State of Maryland, after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state would join North Carolina and Virginia in a coalition to promote offshore wind energy.
“Maryland has been leading the charge when it comes to real, bipartisan, common sense solutions, and we are proud to continue setting an example for the nation of bold environmental leadership,” Hogan said on Oct. 29.
Ørsted’s Skipjack Wind Farm will consist of 12 or fewer General Electric (GE) Haliade-X 12 MW turbines located at least 21.5 miles from Ocean City’s coast.
That was a change from the company’s original turbine selection, which had been only 8 MW.
Project planners said the project will create thousands of jobs on the Eastern Shore and generate enough energy to power 35,000 homes.
While Ocean City, Md., officials have stated they are in support of wind energy, the size and distance from the shoreline of the wind towers have been their concern, as they have been for some south coastal Delaware property owners and residents.
When Ocean City officials learned the company had changed its initial turbine selection to an even bigger one, they requested the Maryland Public Service Commission conduct evidentiary hearings to fight the change.
That proved unfruitful, as the commission ruled in August against Ocean City and approved the more than 700-foot towers.
Experts on both sides agreed, however, that the larger-sized turbine would result in clearer views, as the project would take up less space and be pushed farther offshore.
One of the major concerns for Ocean City officials remains unanswered: the final layout of the turbines.
“No decisions have been made on turbine layout. That issue is part of the federal permitting process,” said Brady Walker, Ørsted Mid-Atlantic market manager.
Walker said the next step for the project was for the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to issue a notice of intent for the Skipjack Wind Farm.
A notice of intent communicates that the company plans to prepare an environmental impact statement for the project’s construction and operation.
Nonetheless, with the coalition formed, the path ahead for Ørsted only has gotten smoother to navigate.
“Maryland has been a leader in offshore wind since the passing of the Maryland Offshore Wind Energy Act of 2013,” Walker said on Oct. 29. “Today’s announcement will help to move the American offshore wind industry forward in Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina. Ørsted applauds this forward-thinking approach from Govs. Hogan, Northam and Cooper, and we’re excited to engage with their effort to grow this new American industry.”