As he prepared to take part in DNREC’s online informational meeting Wednesday evening, Jan. 19, and again ask officials to dredge 1,200 feet at the north end of the Assawoman Canal during the upcoming White Creek dredging project, Tom Fowler got a message that put his mind at ease.
“I received an email from Jesse Hayden of DNREC, and they have had a change of heart. They are going to dredge the north end of the canal up to Central Avenue,” Fowler said, adding that the announcement of the public meeting now included the update.
“Sometimes, with a lot of perseverance, the little guy wins!” Fowler wrote in an e-mail to the Coastal Point.
The Bethany Beach resident, who owns a marina and runs two charter boats, has persevered for months, asking DNREC and elected officials to dredge that section, but was told it would be a separate project and additional funding would be needed, even though, Fowler said, “the criteria for dredging White Creek is being connected to other bodies of water, slips and marinas.”
Last summer, he said he was having difficulty getting in and out of the canal and had to cancel tours, reschedule and cancel again.
“They are skipping a marina that sells fuel and is still available to the public at the northern end. I’m not saying dredge all the way to Assawoman Creek, but to not go 1,200 feet when you already have the dredge there? It’s not like you’re in the middle of the canal, with trees and bridges, where you couldn’t get a floating dredge in. But here they can get it in up to the first bridge, Central Avenue, which is the last dock. After that, there are no more docks on the Assawoman Canal,” Fowler said during previous conversations.
He uses a 26-foot center-console open boat for tours and said the boat doesn’t have a deep draw.
Fowler said he had talked to state Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th), asking why he was resisting dredging the 1,200 feet section, but Hocker said he supported it and is trying to get funding for the project as quickly as possible.
“What has been happening is a lot of people don’t go out at dead-low tide, or try to get home before dead-low tide. It is shallow all the way up to the marina and past,” Fowler said.
He estimated 2,000 to 4,000 cubic yards of spoils would be removed.
“The whole project is calling for 50,000 cubic yards to be taken out, so this is a drop in the bucket. For 2,000 to 3,000 cubic yards, they can find a spot for it,” Fowler said.
The DNREC project is in the engineering phase and necessary because the waterway hasn’t been dredged since the early 2000s and shoaling has impacted navigation in the waterway. White Creek connects Indian River Bay to the Assawoman Canal, then to Little Assawoman Bay.
This week’s public information session will be the second about the project. The first one was in July.