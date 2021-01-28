Now that the people have been counted, it’s time to divvy them up. Every 10 years, after the U.S. Census determines the population of any given place, the nation must redraw the boundaries of its electoral districts. Delaware’s June 30 redistricting deadline is just five months away, so residents need to be informed and involved in the map-drawing process, says the League of Women Voters.
“The League’s position on redistricting specifically rejects protection of incumbents [and] the preferential treatment for any political party, where they consider the voting history or the candidate’s residence — and I should note: some of these tactics have been used in the state of Delaware,” said Denise Davis from the nonprofit People Powered Fair Maps in Delaware.
This is a nationwide project of the League of Women Voters (LWV) who are working to promote fair political maps in all 50 states and D.C., after the Supreme Court refused to take up the issue.
The 2020 Census would impact Delaware’s General Assembly’s 21 senators and 41 representatives. Delaware’s current district map was passed in summer of 2011, with tweaks in winter of 2012. There are federal and state laws to follow. But there is a real art to map drawing to fairly grouping together people and regions.
“You’ve got to have an equal number of population, give or take about 5 percent in each district,” said Davis, a Sussex Countian. “It needs to be fair, [ensure] that there is effective representation, that there are fair criteria for future redistricting and that there is maximum opportunity for public participation.”
The LWV also wants communities of interest to be preserved and protected (this could include race, religion or other cultures).
“In Delaware, we need to talk about the communities of color ... they have not been really considered in map drawing in Delaware, and there has been limited representation of these groups and consistent reelection of incumbents in these districts,” according to Davis.
“Many voters feel like they’re not fairly represented, which is why we’re doing this work,” Davis told a group in a “Redistricting 101” online presentation on Jan. 23.
The ultimate goal? “Ensuring that the voters pick the legislators as opposed to legislators picking their voters.”
The word “gerrymandering” comes from the Massachusetts Gov. Eldridge Gerry, who in 1812, created a Boston-area district that was so convoluted, it resembled a salamander. Thus “gerrymandering” means manipulating district boundaries to favor a certain political party or group.
Ideally maps may follow natural boundaries, like rivers, mountains or major highways. But for instance, North Carolina had a radically shaped map several years ago, where districts ranged from a razor thin squiggle that roped several cities together, to a wobbly blotch with random, finger-like protrusions. The goal was to rope the opposing party into a single district, so their voting power is concentrated into a few areas, so they don’t present a challenge elsewhere in the state.
“[North Carolina] was packing all the black voters into two convoluted districts ... to reduce black representation,” Davis said. The other gerrymandering tactic is to “crack” the population, so they become the minority of each district.
Mostly, Delaware doesn’t appear to have the egregious gerrymandering that has been seen elsewhere in the United States. There are parts of Delaware maps that seem a bit odd, upon inspection. Sometimes the boundary line follows a single highway, dodges a housing development and then continues straight again. One looks like three geometric shapes that were glued together.
But even if there is a perfectly good reason for every boundary line, we would hardly know it, the LWV said.
“Transparency has not been a goal in the redistricting process. The public hasn’t been educated on what has been the process or timeline,” said Davis. “Incumbents have been protected, especially if they’re in the majority party. And … there’s no documentation on how it’s done to guide the process [in the future],” Davis said. “We want to make sure you are informed enough to lobby your own legislators when the time comes.”
“We’re going to be lobbying them hard to do a public Zoom meeting, before, during and after” the maps are drawn, said Sandy Spence, acting president of LWVDE. “All of you can have an impact on that by contacting your own legislator to make sure there’s a public hearing before, during and after.”
According to Spence, Delaware’s controlling political party (Democrats, currently) typically just draw the maps, host a few sparsely-attended public hearings and pass the finished product. People could testify, “but nobody knew how they had been done.”
This spring, the LWV is planning actual public engagement. Right now at home, people can play with mapmaking software (like https://davesredistricting.org/maps#state::DE) and send mock-ups to the Delaware LWV, who will be compiling ideas and public input into official sample maps that they will present to the General Assembly for consideration.
There’s a role for anyone who wants to chip in: research, data entry, education, outreach, presentations, letter-writing or even just sharing factual information on social media.
The U.S. Census Bureau expects to release all state information by Feb. 28. Davis does expect population growth in Sussex County, which could result in smaller or more densely-packed districts. League members do worry that the 2020 Census was too rushed, to provide the most accurate count of Delaware residents, but they also expect that every state is dealing with this.
Ideally, Delaware would use an independent redistricting commission, but there isn’t time for that, here in 2021. “In ten years, we want an independent commission. We think there’s interest in that in our more progressive legislators than there ever has in the past,” said Spence.
And after the General Assembly is done, the LWV wants to examine how the county councils and school districts divide their representative districts. (Meanwhile, Delaware only has one congressional rep to the U.S. House of Representatives, so nothing changes there.)