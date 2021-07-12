Beginning Monday, July 19, Lucky for Life drawings will be held every day at 10:38 p.m., Delaware Lottery officials announced this week. Currently, Lucky for Life drawings are held on Monday and Thursday nights at 10:38 p.m., but the five additional drawings will offer Delaware Lottery players a daily chance to win $1,000 a day for life.
“Lucky for Life has been a very popular game among Delaware Lottery players since it launched in Delaware in 2015,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “We’re excited to be able to provide even more chances for them to win big for life.”
Since the game launched in Delaware, there have been four $25,000 a year for life winners in the state.
The additional Lucky for Life drawings will not change the game odds nor the cash prizes, including the $1,000 a day for life top prize and the $25,000 a year for life second prize. Players will still select five numbers from 1-48, plus one number from 1-18 for the Lucky Ball to play. Players can either pick their own numbers or use the Quick Pick option to have the computer randomly select their numbers. Tickets are on sale at more than 650 licensed retailers until 9:30 p.m. on the night of the drawing.
Lucky for Life is a multi-state drawing game with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life and a second prize of $25,000 a year for life. Other cash prizes range from $3 to $5,000. Lucky for Life costs $2 per game. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 7.8.
For more information about Lucky for Life, visit https://www.delottery.com/Drawing-Games/Lucky-For-Life.