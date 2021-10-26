The 2021 Lt. Governor’s Wellness Leadership Challenge recently announced seven recipients of this year’s award. The mission of the annual Lt. Governor’s Challenge is to recognize local health and wellness programs, policies or environmental changes that help improve the quality of life of Delawareans. The winning submissions came from individuals, organizations and institutions across Delaware who made a commitment to enacting better health and wellness for their communities, ultimately helping to elevate the well-being, productivity and prosperity of the state of Delaware.
“The record number and quality of entries went above and beyond expectation, especially during the pandemic,” said Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long. “All applicants clearly impact families, neighborhoods, workplaces, communities and/or schools with real physical and mental health policy or system changes. Thank you to all entrants who shared their health and wellness ideas and best practices.”
The Winners of the 2021 Lt Governor’s Challenge, in alphabetic order, include:
- Brandywine Counseling & Community Services, which deployed a communication, wellness and mindfulness program to keep employees connected and affirm the health and emotional wellbeing of the BCCS team.
- Delaware Libraries, which provided telehealth support services by distributing hundreds of laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots, as well as assisting with tech issues, scheduling and directing patrons to resources to increase access to remote health and human services.
- Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids, which created their school-garden program to educate students in gardening, soil composition, plant biology and more, as well as improve eating habits in over 30 Delaware schools.
- Hispanic American Association of Delaware, which worked with neighborhood-based groups to provide educational health sessions, workouts and guidance to local resources such as cancer screenings and mental health support to at-risk minority women.
- Reach Riverside Development Corporation, which deployed an employee mental well-being program that included workout sessions, recreational time, group counseling and certified counselors being made available to employees.
- Rose Simon, for hosting health seminars and food drives; distributing school supplies and vaccines by bringing doctors and other experts to vulnerable communities.
- Seaford School District Behavioral Health Team, which deployed an integrated and coordinated mental/behavioral health program driven by Student Support Teams at each school.
Honorary mentions for unique programming related to COVID-19 were awarded to:
- Freeman Arts Pavilion
- Adesis.
Honorary mention for unique programming designed to reach special populations went to:
- Breaking Barriers.
The group of seven award recipients was recognized for their achievements by the lieutenant governor at a live virtual event on Oct. 20. For more on the Lt. Governor’s Challenge, visit the website at www.ltgovernorschallenge.org.