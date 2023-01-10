DelDOT announced this week that the bridge at Love Creek on John Williams Highway (Route 24) will be getting new pile jackets and repairs. Work will start on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and run through Friday, Feb. 24, weather permitting.
The majority of the work will take place within the waterway, with a small portion of traffic control work taking place on the roadway across the bridge. Motorists can expect shoulder closures and possible lane closures.
