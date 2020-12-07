As the season of giving approaches, Delaware Lottery officials reminded everyone that Delaware Lottery Instant Games, Draw Games and Sports Pick should never be given to children as gifts. All Delaware Lottery players must be 18 or older to purchase Instant and Draw Games, and 21 or older to purchase Sports Pick, they noted.
According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, early gambling experiences, including lottery tickets, are a risk factor for later gambling problems.
“Our retailers are dedicated to making sure our games are not sold to minors,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “The holidays are a great time to share the fun of Delaware Lottery Games with friends and family, but we’d like to remind our players not to purchase them for anyone under-age.”
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the Delaware Gambling Council on Gambling Problems Helpline at 1-888-850-8888 or visit DEProblemGambling.com. Free professional advice and assistance is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.