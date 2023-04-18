DNREC officials this week reminded the public that open burning of materials such as tree limbs, brush and branches is allowed until May 1 — when the state’s annual open burning ban takes effect, continuing through Sept. 30. It is always against the law to burn leaves, grass, trash, garbage and refuse, including, tires, construction waste, paper, cardboard, plastic, furniture, fabric and mattresses.
“While residential open burning of some yard waste is allowed until the end of April, there are restrictions on what can be burned, how much can be burned at a time, and at what time of day these materials can be burned,” said DNREC Division of Community Affairs Director Matt Ritter. “As we approach Earth Day, we also ask Delawareans to consider alternatives to burning for the continuing improvement of our state’s air quality.”
Residential open burning of cut or fallen limbs, dead branches or shrubbery is allowed from Oct. 1 to April 30. A maximum of 27 cubic feet of yard waste may be burned at one time. However, more material may be added to the fire as it burns down. Burning must take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Burning trash or garbage, construction and other debris, old tires, grass clippings and leaves is illegal at all times in Delaware. Fires must be monitored until they are completely extinguished.
The annual open burning ban — also known as the Ozone Season — begins May 1 and extends through Sept 30. The ban restricts outdoor burning during this period to allow only cooking fires, recreational campfires and ceremonial bonfires using firewood. Those fires are permitted year-round. Citations issued by Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit for all other open burning during this time are punishable by fines, to include court costs upon conviction.
DNREC offered some open burning guidelines:
• Pile materials to burn as far as practical from all homes and other structures, including neighbors.
• Be considerate of those around the area in choosing when and where to burn.
• Keep a garden hose or full water buckets ready in case there is a need to reduce or put out the fire.
Or, consider alternatives to burning, such as:
• Use curbside or drop-off yard waste sites. Further information may be found at de.gov/yardwaste.
• Chip or shred limbs and branches to convert them into useful mulch.
• Add yard waste to a compost pile to support a rich backyard garden. More information is available at de.gov/composting.
More information about open burning can be found at de.gov/openburning.