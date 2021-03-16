“Even one person can make a difference in moving us closer to a stronger, healthier, more vibrant Delaware.” With those words, Lt. Gov. Dr. Bethany Hall-Long kicked off the 2021 Lt. Governor’s Challenge on Facebook Live this week, urging individuals, organizations and institutions to create initiatives that help improve the wellbeing of Delaware citizens.
“The mission of the Lt. Governor’s Challenge is to improve the quality of life of all Delawareans through policies, systems and environmental change,” said Hall-Long. “We have honored such exciting, motivating programs and activities in previous years, and we’re looking for Delaware’s next health and wellness leaders that inspire others to make choices that ultimately help elevate the wellbeing, productivity and prosperity of our state.”
By urging all Delawareans to be change-makers in their communities, the Challenge aims to inspire new ideas and recognize ongoing programs that support and sustain overall good health in the state. Initiatives will have the opportunity to be nominated to receive the Lt. Governor’s Challenge Award in their particular category. Candidates are nominated in one of four categories: emotional well-being, healthy living, chronic disease management and prevention, and mother and child health.
“Our committee will choose the winners based on whoever is making the biggest health change to Delaware, and whose actions could be replicated to ripple through other communities in our state,” said Hall-Long.
Making a difference in Delaware
Previous winners from the 2020 Challenge include:
- Polytech School District’s initiative providing nicotine-addiction education, resources and cessation options — rather than discipline and consequences — in classrooms where vaping incidents were most prevalent.
- The Delaware Department of Correction, who developed a curriculum to educate staff on the “five pillars of wellness” — mind, purpose, nutrition, interpersonal connection and body.
- Christiana Care, awarded for its “opt-out program” connecting inpatient smokers to the Delaware Quitline with a bedside intervention to help them live a smoke-free life.
- The Delaware Council on Farm & Food Policy, who facilitated information sharing and communication between state agencies and organizations to improve the situation on food insecurity.
- The Compassionate Schools team, from Academia Antonia Alonso, focused on improving emotional well-being by utilizing best practices and initiatives to build a safe environment that nurtured inclusion, respect and acceptance of diversity.
- The Delaware Department of Health & Social Services and its implementation of mindfulness, exercise tracking and workout programs to create an atmosphere more conducive to physical activity and healthy living at the workplace.
- Colonial School District Teacher Khayree Bey, for his program teaching students, teachers, parents and community members yoga, conflict-resolution, calming strategies and self-awareness.
Nominations for the 2021 Lt. Governor’s Challenge open April 1 and run through May 28. Winners will be recognized in early September at the Lt. Governor’s Challenge Wellness Leadership Award Event.
Visit ltgovernorschallenge.org for more information on participating in the Challenge and submitting a nomination in the emotional well-being, healthy living, chronic disease management and prevention, or mother and child health categories.