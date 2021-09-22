The Delaware Department of Technology & Information (DTI) and its partners are joining with the Lewes Public Library, Georgetown Public Library and South Coastal Library to present free cyber-awareness workshops for seniors, and on-site community informational events for all ages, during the month of October.
The Cyber Awareness for Seniors workshops will cover topics such as detecting scam calls, how and why to use multi-factor authentication, and keeping social media and email accounts secure. The workshops will be available both in person and via Zoom at all three locations: Georgetown library on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. South Coastal library on Oct. 12 at 11 a.m., and Lewes library on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.
“Seniors are being targeted at an increased rate as they adopt more technologies, so it is important to provide education about maintaining healthy cyber security,” said State of Delaware CIO Jason Clarke. “This course is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about cyber-awareness so they can protect their information and stay safe online.”
Advance registration is required for the South Coastal and Lewes library workshops. Registration and more information are available at each library’s website or visit www.tinyurl.com/DTICYBER2021.
In addition to the workshops for seniors, DTI will host in-person cyber security informational tables at the Lewes library on Oct. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. and at the Georgetown library on Oct. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. A cyber-security expert from DTI will be on-hand to answer questions on a walk-up basis and to provide free materials on protecting against identity theft, child and teen online safety, cyber hygiene tips and tricks, how to respond to data breaches and more.
The Delaware Department of Technology & Information (DTI) is responsible for cyber-security for all three branches of government and the entire K-12 public and charter school network. Additionally, DTI works to provide support for all citizens by providing cyber-safety presentations to local governments, small businesses and special populations, as well as coordinating events across the state to promote STEM education opportunities for all. For more DTI events and cyber security information, visit DigiKnow.delaware.gov.