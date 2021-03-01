A 32-year-old man from Lewes has claimed the final $250,000 top prize for the instant game Six Figures, Delaware Lottery officials announced this week. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket from his local Weis Market #271 on North Village Main Boulevard in Lewes, and claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters on Feb. 22.
“It’s exciting to see Delaware residents claim such big prizes,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “Congratulations to this $250,000 winner — the second top prize winner for Six Figures this month!”
While there may no longer be any top prizes remaining for Six Figures, the Delaware Lottery offers a variety of other chances to win big with $20-price-point Instant Games, they noted. The Money Game and Cash Eruption instant games each have two $150,000 top prizes available, and Limited Edition has one $100,000 top prize remaining.
There’s also a new way to enjoy the excitement of $25 instant game tickets. The Delaware Lottery recently introduced Dreamin’ XXL, which has three $250,000 top prizes available.
