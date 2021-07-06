The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will again be assessing late fees, beginning on Monday, Aug. 2, per Gov. John Carney’s recent announcement that Delaware’s State of Emergency declaration will be lifted in July 2021.
All DMV late fees were waived beginning March 14, 2020, in response to the governor’s State of Emergency declaration.
Effective Monday, Aug. 2, all DMV late fees will be assessed for any expired vehicle registration or expired state-issued credential. That excludes all expirations that occurred from March 14, 2020, through Aug. 1, 2021, but will apply to all current and future expirations beginning Aug. 2, 2021.
Select DMV transactions (including the renewal of state-issued credentials and vehicle registration) may be eligible to be completed online at myDMV.delaware.gov or by using the self-serve kiosks on-site at any DMV location.