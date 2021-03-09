The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced this week that Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) will be relocating their transmission pole at the northwest corner of the Route 24/John J. Williams Highway and Route 5/Indian Mission Road intersection in Long Neck. The intersection will be placed on flash while work is being performed.
The closures are expected to take place on Sunday, March 14, and Monday, March 15, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather pending.
There will be a right-turn lane closure from southbound Route 24/John J. Williams Highway to westbound Route 5/Indian Mission Road, and a left-turn lane closure from eastbound Route 5/Indian Mission Road to northbound Route 24/John J. Williams Highway.
Motorists should expect delays along Route 24/John J. Williams Highway, Route 5/Indian Mission Road and Route 23/Long Neck Road. Flaggers will be on hand to direct motorists.