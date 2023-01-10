The Delaware Department of Transportation announced this week that there will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures along Route 54 (Lighthouse Road) from Dukes Road to Jefferson Avenue, and on Madison Avenue from Bennett Avenue to the end of Madison Avenue, for utility designation work, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Jan. 9, through Friday, Jan. 13, (weather permitting). Drivers are being advised to use caution while in the area.
