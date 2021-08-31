The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced this week that motorists may anticipate lane closures and possible delays for a number of special events in September. They were advised to use caution on and around those area roadways and to follow the instructions of law enforcement officers, DelDOT’s staff and fire police.
Upcoming events impacting traffic include:
- 43rd Annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow, Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12.
The event will take place at 30045 Eagle Crest Road (Hudson Fields), Milton, starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. For additional information, visit http://www.nanticokeindians.org/.
- 45th Bottle & Cork 10 Miler and 5K at Dewey Beach, Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 a.m.
Runners will leave from Dagsworthy Street, beach side, Dewey Beach. The 10-miler race will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K race will begin at 7:40 a.m. Motorists should slow down and use caution for runners/walkers on the shoulder. For further information, visit http://www.races2run.com/.
- Pedal Away Prostate Cancer Bike Race, Saturday, Sept. 11. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the race will start at 9:30 a.m. at Eden Hill Medical Center, 200 Banning Street in Dover.
Motorists should be aware of cyclists on the roadway through the Amish country of Kent County. For additional information, visit https://www.bikereg.com/pedal-away-prostate-cancer.
- Annual Amish Country Bike Tour in Dover, Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning at 7 a.m. The Amish Bike Tour will begin and end at Legislative Mall, 411 Legislative Avenue in Dover. Cyclists can bike 15, 25, 50, 62 and/or 100 miles through low-traffic Amish countryside. To promote safety, there will be staggered starts: 100 mile will start at 7 a.m. through 8 a.m.; 50 & 62 mile will start at 8 a.m. through 9 a.m.; 16 & 25 mile will start at 9 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. For additional information, visit https://www.bikede.org/amish-country-bike-tour/.
- Dewey Beach Triathlon, Saturday, Sept. 18, 7:30 a.m. until noon. There will be a lane shift north of Fred Hudson Road on Route 1 northbound, a right-lane closure on northbound Route 1 from north of Fred Hudson Road through Dewey Beach, and a left-lane closure southbound from Pelicans Pouch to Fred Hudson Road. Motorists should anticipate traffic delays for the event, from Dewey Beach to Fred Hudson Road. Trailblazers and message-board signs will be placed to assist motorists. For additional information, visit http://www.deweybeachtriathlon.com/.
- Bethany Beach 5K & 10K, Saturday, Sept. 18, and Half-Marathon on Sunday, Sept. 19.
The 5K and 10K will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Garfield Parkway and Atlantic Avenue. The half-marathon and relay will begin at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Garfield Parkway and Atlantic Avenue, Bethany Beach.
Motorists should slow down and be aware of runners/walkers in Bethany Beach and on Route 1 northbound/southbound from Bethany Beach.
The half-marathon course starts in downtown Bethany Beach and continues north through Fresh Pond State Park. Once exiting the state park, the course makes its way over the Cullen (Indian River Inlet) Bridge over the Indian River Inlet to Delaware Seashore State Park and return over the bridge to downtown Bethany Beach and finish at the Bethany Beach boardwalk.
For further information, visit www.RaceBethanyBeach.com.
Motorists can visit https://www.deldot.gov/mobile/ for updated travel-related information, or tune to WTMC-1380AM.