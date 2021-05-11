The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced on Tuesday that daytime intermittent lane closures would occur that day for an all-way control stop conversion at the Route 54/Lighthouse Road and Hudson Road intersection.
The work was set to occur from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists at the intersection.
Officials said the changes are being made in order to improve the safety of the road system and to reduce the likelihood of future crashes at the intersection.