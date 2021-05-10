Indian River Inlet Bridge inspection (copy)

Inspectors go out of their way to perform a routine inspection of the Indian River Inlet Bridge in May of 2020. Another inspection is set to take place the week of May 10, with the right southbound lane and shoulder expected to see closures as a result.

 Coastal Point • Shaun M. Lambert

DelDOT contractor Pennoni Associates Inc. will be inspecting the Charles W. Cullen Bridge over the Indian River Inlet during the week of May 10. Lane closures will occur from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday.

The southbound right lane closed on Route 1 between Inlet Road to Turn Point Road. Inspections will be conducted from a truck on the shoulder, and the closed right lane will be open to bicycle traffic.

The northbound pedestrian walkway will be closed and pedestrian/bicycle traffic will be redirected onto the closed right shoulder of Route 1 northbound for the length of the bridge.

Motorists should use caution in this area for pedestrians, cyclists, bridge inspectors and the shifting of traffic.