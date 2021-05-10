DelDOT contractor Pennoni Associates Inc. will be inspecting the Charles W. Cullen Bridge over the Indian River Inlet during the week of May 10. Lane closures will occur from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday.
The southbound right lane closed on Route 1 between Inlet Road to Turn Point Road. Inspections will be conducted from a truck on the shoulder, and the closed right lane will be open to bicycle traffic.
The northbound pedestrian walkway will be closed and pedestrian/bicycle traffic will be redirected onto the closed right shoulder of Route 1 northbound for the length of the bridge.
Motorists should use caution in this area for pedestrians, cyclists, bridge inspectors and the shifting of traffic.