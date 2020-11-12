This week, both Sussex and New Castle counties are expected to resume jury trials, following Kent County, but before any of them started jury trials again, court officials carefully made plans and “thought the process through from beginning to end, with public health in mind,” Sean O’Sullivan, who handles public relations for Delaware courts, told the Coastal Point.
“We consulted public health officials. We talked to the courts’ infectious disease expert, Dr. Alfred Bacon. We looked at other jurisdictions for the safest process for potential jurors so they could do their civic duty while remaining safe,” he said.
If a citizen called to be a juror is ill, or has been exposed to the coronavirus and wants to be excused, the request can be made by filling out a questionnaire instead of being required to go to the courthouse to ask for the excusal.
“We are working with the attorneys ahead of time to assure when they summon a jury we have a trial for them. Pre-pandemic, jurors would be called, trials would resolve and then we would send them home. Now, we want to be sure we do have a trial for them,” O’Sullivan said.
Previously, jurors would arrive at the courthouse and assemble in a service room, check in, complete orientation and, in the process, be moved from place to place a couple of times. Now, for safety, jurors are taken to the largest room in the courthouse, where they remain through check in, orientation and the trial.
“We do it that way with their health in mind, so we don’t have to move them around in the building. Once they are in that courtroom, everybody is distanced and there are signs indicating where everybody should sit. The jury box is not large enough to accommodate a full panel of jurors. Some of them will be in the jury box, but most will be in the gallery where the public sits. On the right side of the room, there will be a large jury box and then space on the other side for the public,” O’Sullivan said.
All who enter Delaware courthouses are screened for fever, answer a series of coronavirus-related questions and are reminded to follow rules posted on signs, such as wearing face masks that cover the nose and mouth at all times. Jurors must remain masked, although witnesses may remove their mask when testifying and lawyers when addressing the court.
Jurors are being advised to take their own masks and are being reminded of the importance of social distancing, that no more than two people may ride an elevator or use the restroom at one time.
Clear plexiglass has been installed throughout the courthouse, including at the judge’s bench, in the witness box, where clerks sit and at counsel tables. A piece of plexiglass is also placed between the legal counsel and his or her client.
Hand sanitizer stations are in place throughout the courthouse, and frequency of cleaning has increased, with concentration on frequently touched areas, including elevator buttons, handrails and door handles.
“In Sussex County, the plan changed a little,” O’Sullivan explained. “Initially, we were going to have the jury in two rooms, but it was decided to put them in one room and bring in two smaller panels, rather than to have one panel. Usually, we bring in 30 to 40 potential jurors, then reduce that down. Now we will be calling 15 people in the morning, go through the selection process, then have a second panel in the afternoon.
The State will pay for all changes made to keep jurors, and the public, safe in courthouses, with federal aid assistance. O’Sullivan said he didn’t yet have a total cost but that it will be significant.
“For example, there will be the cost of things like we are trying in New Castle County. They installed jury pods that are solid sheets of plexiglass that fit around chairs. They are very clear. There are no visibility distractions. We want to see how it works. If it works well, these sheets of plexiglass will be used throughout the courthouses,” he said.
In October, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. announced the resumption of jury trials would mark a move to a modified Phase 3 of the Delaware judiciary’s four-phase reopening plan, which differs from the phased plan the State of Delaware has used in the state at large, which is based on CDC recommendations.
The move to the judiciary’s Phase 3 would allow court facilities and staffing to increase up to 75 percent capacity, up from 50 percent in Phase 2, and increase the number of people allowed in courtrooms to accommodate jury trials, Seitz stated.
“Since the pandemic struck earlier this year, the courts have made significant changes to address health and safety issues — screening all who enter our facilities, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, requiring masks and social distancing while in our buildings — and in our court facilities themselves — installing plastic shields in public areas and courtrooms and making hand sanitizer easily available.
“The jury plan builds on those changes and incorporates best practices to address the unique needs of jury service, allowing us to resume jury trials under the safest conditions possible,” Seitz stated, emphasizing that Phase 3 would only go forward if the spread of coronavirus remained under control.
Jury trials stopped in March due to the pandemic but were expected to resume this week.