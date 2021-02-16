State officials announced on Feb. 16 that Damian DeStefano would be leaving the Department of State and his role as director of Small Business on March 5.
“Obviously, this is a big loss for all of us. Damian has played a key role over the past year — not only as a division director, but as a leader in the our efforts to minimize the damage of the pandemic on the state’s economy, and especially to our small business owners and their employees. I’m incredibly thankful for the contribution Damian has made to the state, and obviously I wish him all the best in his new endeavor in the private sector,” said Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock.
Jordan Schulties has been named the new director, effective March 8. She currently serves as the deputy director of the division, a role she has been in since 2016.
“With a full grasp of all aspects of the work that we are doing, both within the division and in addressing the pandemic, I’m very sure Jordan will serve the department, the state, and the small-business community well,” said Bullock.