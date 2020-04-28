The Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced this week that Johnson Road between Bearhole Road and Dickerson Road, near Selbyville, will be closed for five days, as a DelDOT contractor will be replacing the deteriorating corrugated metal pipes with reinforced concrete pipes.
The closure is set to run from 7 a.m. on Monday, May 11, through 11 p.m. on Friday, May 15, pending weather.
Motorists traveling north on Johnson Road will make a left turn onto Bearhole Road and continue north to Deer Run Road, making a right turn. Motorists will then travel east to Zion Church Road, making a right turn, and return to Johnson Road.
Motorists traveling south on Johnson Road will make a right onto Deer Run Road to Bearhole Road, making a left turn, and back to Johnson Road.
Detour signage will be posted for motorists.