Gov. John Carney and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin unveiled a Division of Public Archives historical marker to dedicate Jason Beach as a historic site in recognition of its significance and to coincide with the Juneteenth holiday. Pictured, from left, are state Rep. Ruth Briggs-King, MERIT Student Speaker Jaden Burton, Garvin, Laurel Town Council Member Jonathan Kellam, state Rep. Timothy Dukes, Carney and MERIT Student Speaker Kianna Kelley.