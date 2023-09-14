As supporters cheered and waved red and blue signs Tuesday morning in Wilmington, a beaming Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long stood before them, announcing her candidacy for Delaware governor and promising to work “for a future that is bright.”
“We together have to make this future a reality. I’m not going to do this alone. There is no ‘I’ in ‘team’ or ‘we.’ We must fight together to make sure we have the best Delaware for people to live, work and raise a family. We must have that, and I can make that reality with you,” the two-term lieutenant governor said.
“I stand here today to declare my candidacy. I want to be the second female governor of Delaware,” she said as the audience chanted, “Beth-a-ny, Beth-a-ny.”
“All right! Wow! I love the enthusiasm. As you know, I don’t have enough energy,” she said to laughter.
Delaware has the economic resources and vitality to ensure businesses thrive while providing good-paying jobs, she said.
“We need to make sure all women have access to full reproductive healthcare. And we have to make sure we continue to create that smart environment where children can truly prosper and they don’t have to worry about gun violence, and they don’t have to worry about food on their table, and they know they have clean air and clean water at home to drink,” she said to applause.
“Together, we are going to get it done for Delaware. I look around this room and I see many of you who have experienced community at its best. … We have to be grounded as legislators. Personal values set the stage for decisions that you make,” she said.
Later, while talking to the Coastal Point, the 59-year-old Democrat — who will face challenger Matt Myer in the primary election — referred to herself as “a Sussex girl, through and through” who was, that evening, at her family farm near Millsboro and will continue to spend time in Lower Sussex County.
Growing up on the farm, in a family of faith, she said, taught her that, for those to whom much is given, much is expected.
“It grounded me. I went on to be a nurse. I was brought up here in Sussex. When I was 13, I was a candy-striper at Beebe,” she said.
When she was 11, her father was injured in an accident that left him wheelchair-bound and unable to work. Around the same time, one of her two brothers was diagnosed with Stage IV blood cancer and her mother was diagnosed with brain cancer. Doctors said her mother’s survival chances were 5 percent, but she survived.
“Those experiences, like so many families, ground you and move you into service. … Those service values run through me. Those are the things that led me into the state legislature,” said Hall-Long, only the second woman to run for governor in Delaware’s history.
Gov. Ruth Ann Minner was the first female governor of Delaware, serving from 2001 to 2009. She died in 2021.
Hall-Long was sworn in as lieutenant governor with Gov. John Carney in January 2017. Her second term ends in January 2025. The election will be on Nov. 5, 2024, with inauguration of the successful candidate to follow in January 2025.
“When you give a nurse a job, that job gets done,” said Hall-Long, a longtime nurse who also teaches nursing. She added that, if she is elected, she will be the only governor nationwide who is a nurse. A graduate of George Mason University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Medical University of South Carolina, she met her husband, Dana, while attending Indian River High School.
“We made the very conscious decision, after he did his service in the U.S. Navy and I finished my studies in nursing, to come home, back to Delaware,” where, she said, she has “a wonderful relationship “with business owners, those involved in early education and everyone with a vision for the state’s future.
“I am very familiar with our leaders in Sussex County, working with them, collaboratively. My experiences, making quick decisions and consensus-building, will serve me well when I am elected,” she told the Coastal Point.
“To the incredible numbers in the community looking for expanded health services, I am working hard for healthcare and medical expansion. We are working on programs that are critical. And I am looking forward to hearing from individuals around those issues.”