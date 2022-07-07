It’s rather ironic that the spotted lanternfly, a beautiful insect that resembles a colorful moth, is so destructive and has no known benefit in the ecological system.
Just as ironic is the that fact that it’s neither a fly nor a moth, but a plant hopper native to China, India and Vietnam that has made its way to the United States and is found in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and other Mid-Atlantic states.
The good news is a team of experts from the Delaware Department of Agriculture was in Ocean View in late May “conducting visual surveys” but did not see the lanternfly in the Central Avenue area of Ocean View.
The insects have, however, been spotted in the town, “so we are concerned there may be established populations,” Stacey Hofmann, chief of community relations at the Delaware Department of Agriculture, based in Dover, told the Coastal Point this week.
“Sussex County residents can report sightings using our online submission form found at https://de.gov/hitchhikerbug. … When spotted lanternfly are found, the team uses a systemic insecticide to treat the trees, which when fed upon by the insect will kill the spotted lanternfly,” she said.
The insect is harmless to humans but destructive to trees, including the Tree of Heaven — which experts believe it must feed on to reproduce — and other trees, including those that bear apples and peaches.
Lanternflies pierce into the bark of the Tree of Heaven and lay eggs. Egg masses are deposited on the trunk, branches and limbs of medium to large trees, often high, in the canopy. In the spring, nymphs hatch and move off the trees searching for new hosts, including crops that can also include grapes, according to Delaware Department of Agriculture literature.
Female spotted lanternflies lay egg masses, with each containing 50 to 70 eggs, and they will lay three masses every season.
“You can scrape them off yourself,” Hofmann said.
“If you have an old hotel card, a key card, save those, and you can scrape them into a plastic bag, then pour alcohol or hand sanitizer into the bag, because you want to kill the egg masses,” she said.
Egg masses can also be found on trailers, stone, metal or anything that has spent time outdoors.
On Central Avenue, Trees of Heaven are lush and tall next to Andrea Arntsen’s home. Seed pods from the trees drop onto her property and Trees of Heaven start to sprout in her gardens, concerning her, because they are a favorite of the spotted lanternfly and also because the trees have deep roots. If she pulls the seedlings up, they grow right back, she told the Coastal Point, as she pointed to them on her property one recent afternoon.
The trees are also on Oakland Avenue, said Arntsen, who also has a home in Fairfax, Va.
When the Department of Agriculture team was in Ocean View in late May, Arntsen talked to some of the experts and welcomed them onto her property.
“They took notes, and the next day I saw five or six people and a woman. There were five or six young men with containers of insecticide or whatever they wanted to spray if they could get permission to treat the trees, so at least the lanternfly, if it was up there, could be killed,” Arntsen said.
Nothing was sprayed on her property.
Arntsen said she’s concerned about the invasive bug “for our whole neighborhood and town, where it’s just going to create problems for gardens, agriculture and just regular trees if we don’t try to get a handle on the problem.”
Arntsen said the number of Trees of Heaven has increased.
“They are growing bigger and bigger, and producing many more of these seeds that are dropping to the ground. Some of these trees are 60 to 70 feet high but still producing seeds. If there’s a strong wind, it will take the seeds east or west or south, but if it’s not, the branches with seedlings over my property fall down onto my property and very quickly I’ll have 100 seedlings for a week or week and a half. I have to pull them up. Any I miss get bigger and bigger. Most often, even if you get your fingers down into the dirt, even if you get three-quarters of the plant out, there is enough there to send up another plant, or more seedlings are falling,” she said.
“At some point during the spotted lanternfly’s reproductive cycle, it has to feed off the Tree of Heaven and also is attracted to more than 73 other shrubs, trees and ornamentals,” Hofmann explained.
“They are not picky about what they take sap from, but the Tree of Heaven has spread a lot along corridors where people travel, whether transportation corridors, highways, railroad tracks, anywhere movement can happen, so these seeds can move along. The spotted lanternfly is nicknamed ‘the hitchhiker bug,’” she said.
The insect arrived in Pennsylvania in 2014, from a shipment from China. Delaware was the second state to get the insects.
Every August, Hofmann said, for about 10 days, there is a flurry of adult spotted lanternflies that swarm.
“Some people think they are butterflies because they are so pretty and because of their colors, but they are leaf hoppers. They are poor flyers,” she said.
Spotted lanternflies feed on sap from trees using their piercing sucking mouth parts, causing what Department of Agriculture literature described as “weeping wounds on the trees and a grayish or black sticky trail along the trunk.”
Hofmann said spotted lanternflies excrete a substance referred to “honeydew.”
“With a large population, the honeydew will rain down onto cars and other items outside and can be felt by people walking in the area. While the spotted lanternfly does not bite or sting people, the sugary honeydew does also invite other unwanted insects, like yellowjackets, that can sting people,” she said. (See https://de.gov/hitchhikerbug for more information.)
“We will start seeing the adults in the next week or so,” Hofmann said.
Adult lanternflies are about an inch long. The forewings are gray with black spots, and the hind wings are red with black spots. The head and legs are black, and the abdomen is yellow with broad black bands.
In immature stages, the fly is small, round and black with white spots, and they develop red patches as they grow.
They are not, and should not be confused with, stink bugs, boxelder bugs, leopard moths or tiger moths.
Hofmann advised homeowners to watch for the bugs, and if they see them, to eradicate them.
Home and garden stores sell pesticides to kill the spotted lanternfly, but Hofmann warned users to read labels carefully.
Some people put sticky bands around their trees, so the spotted lanternflies get stuck and die. The University of Delaware website has more suggestions at www.udel.edu.
Anyone who finds a spotted lanternfly is being asked to take a photo of it and submit it to HitchHikerBug@state.de.us. Sites they are found can be reported to the same website.