DelDOT officials announced this week that contractor George & Lynch Inc. will begin construction at the Route 24/Millsboro Highway intersection at Route 113 and Washington Street starting on Sunday, March 28.
The project improvements will include: installation of drainage pipes, construction of a southbound right-turn lane, milling, paving and striping, to improve traffic operations and safety at the intersection.
Motorists can expect eastbound lane shifts at the intersection between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday evenings through Friday mornings between March 28 and mid-June, pending weather. At all times, businesses will remain open to the public.
Trucks will be diverted eastbound onto Delaware Avenue.