The League of Women Voters of Sussex County (LWVSCDE) is hosting a presentation by Compassion & Choices from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, via Zoom videoconference. The program will focus on Delaware House Bill 140, the Ron Silverio/Heather Block End-of-Life Options Act, and the current campaign to authorize medical aid in dying for Delaware residents.
Representing Compassion & Choices, Tim Appleton, campaign director, and Heather Pope, campaign organizer, will explain the current version of the Delaware End of Life Options Act, which was first introduced in 2017 and has since been revised to include more than a dozen safeguards. The bill would allow terminally ill, mentally capable adults to request a prescription they can choose to take to bring a peaceful end to their suffering.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan educational organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. To register for the online program go to www.sussexlwv.org, or to register directly, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsceivrD8uG9ZH0El7O5gIY5Fswukv4KRL.