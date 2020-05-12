The Independent Party of Delaware (IPoD) will hold a special 2020 Gubernatorial Nominating Convention on Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at 20501 Gravel Hill Road, Georgetown.
Nomination of a prospective lieutenant gubernatorial candidate is also possible.
This is the first of a series of office-specific nominations to be held in light of Gov. John Carney’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
The IPoD nominating convention process will remain open until the statutory deadline of Aug. 1.
Preregistration is required. Seating is limited due to the COVID-19 State of Emergency.
For more information, contact State Chairman Don Ayotte at (302) 988-4050.