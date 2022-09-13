The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is partnering with state and local law enforcement in anticipation of Delmarva Bike Week, where thousands of motorcycles are expected to roll into the Delmarva area in conjunction with the Ocean City, Md.-based BikeFest event.
The high-visibility enforcement will run from Sept. 15 through Sept. 18, with a focus on keeping motorcyclists safe and a reminder that everyone should be following safe riding and driving practices.
As of early this week, there had been 15 fatalities, 144 crashes and 47 serious injuries involving motorcycles in 2022. In 2021, Delaware saw its highest motorcycle fatality rate in more than 40 years, with 24 fatalities, in addition to 224 crashes and 66 serious injuries involving motorcycles. The leading contributing factors involving motorcycle fatalities are motorists turning left into the path of a motorcyclist, as well as motorcyclists speeding and impaired driving. Speeding was a contributing factor in 46 percent of motorcycle-related fatalities, and there have been five DUI-related crashes in 2022 — an increase of 15 percent over the 9.1 percent five-year average.
“The Delaware Office of Highway Safety wants to remind everyone who travels on Delaware roads that we all have a personal responsibility to follow traffic safety laws which are especially important to protect vulnerable road users like motorcyclists,” said Kimberly Chesser, director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “Delmarva Bike Week will bring an influx of motorcyclists across Delaware. Responsible and properly equipped motorcyclists can help reduce rider deaths and injuries. Motorists should be aware of the dangers and challenges of motorcycle riding. Taking the time to look twice for motorcycles can save a life.”
As the summer season comes to an end, OHS officials also reminded all road users to practice safe driving and riding practices that will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on Delaware roadways.
Motorists and riders, they said, should make sure to:
• Drive and ride alcohol- and drug-free.
• Observe all traffic laws.
• Obey the speed limit, to help limit the severity in the event of a crash.
• Drive and ride defensively.
• Yield to motorcyclists, especially while turning at intersections, as they are more difficult to judge speed and distance due to the smaller size.
• Avoid distractions that place motorcyclists and other road users at risk.
• While riding, wear high-visibility personal protective gear and DOT-compliant motorcycle helmets. Learn how to identify a safe, DOT-compliant helmet at www.nhtsa.gov/motorcycle-safety/choose-right-motorcycle-helmet.
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offers motorcycle training courses for riders of all levels — novice, experienced and advanced. To explore driving courses offered in Delaware and find the right course and location, visithttps://www.arrivealivede.com/respect-the-ride.
For more information on the campaign, statistics and education on motorcycle safety, visit https://www.arrivealivede.com/respect-the-ride.