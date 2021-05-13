The proposed legalization of marijuana in Delaware could have far-reaching impact on businesses across the state, according to a panel assembled for a webinar titled “Weed and Work” sponsored by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.
Kevin Sabet, president and CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana and a former advisor to the Obama administration on drug policy, started off the discussion by asserting that “we’re talking about a completely different drug” than the cannabis that was in distribution 30 years ago.
“There’s a potency that we’ve never seen before,” Sabert said, adding that most research has been on “medium- and low-grade” cannabis. Today, he said, marijuana can be up to 99 percent THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana.
Lack of information on effects of long-term use is a concern, Sabet said, as is the fact that use of cannabis is increasing across the entire population.
This brings a host of challenges for employers, he said, and will be particularly challenging if House Bill 150 moves forward in the Delaware state legislature.
“There are costs to substance abuse in the workplace,” Sabet said. “Huge increases” in positive tests for marijuana in the workplace are already bringing headaches for employers, he said, adding that marijuana is by far the most common drug for which employees test positive in workplace testing.
Mostly owing to marijuana use, by current law, “9 to 10 percent of the work force are illicit drug users,” Sabet said. Absenteeism and workplace accidents attributed to drug use are on the rise, he asserted.
If marijuana is legalized, employers will be faced with decisions about testing, both before and during employment.
Tim O’Connell, an employment lawyer with the firm Stoel, Rives LLP, spoke to the legalities of drug testing and the resulting challenges employers face.
“You get a better quality of applicant if they know they’re going to have a drug test” before hiring, O’Connell asserted. Some perspective employees won’t even apply if they know ahead of time that they’re going to be tested, he said.
The legal issues around potential recreational use of marijuana and the workplace are numerous, O’Connell said. For example, if recreation marijuana use is legalized, will employers have to make accommodations for use on the job?
“Is it reasonable for you to tolerate the use of a substance that may impair their ability to do their job?” he asked.
He also pointed out that the federal Drug-Free Workplace Act, enacted during the Reagan administration, is still in place. Any business that has contracts with or receives grants from the federal government must abide by it.
If and when recreational use would be legalized in Delaware, O’Connell said employers should make sure they are well-versed in what the law says about employment issues.
“The devil is in the details,” he said. “This will be something we’ll be dealing with for the next few years.”
Gary Chandler is a former state representative in Washington state, where recreational marijuana use has been legal since 2012. Currently the vice president for governmental affairs for the Association of Washington Business, Chandler addressed issues that could arise from the addition of marijuana growers to Delaware’s economy.
In Washington, Chandler said, “It’s legal, and people are now growing it as a business. We have a cannabis committee,” he said. One of the issues he said came up regarding marijuana crops was the smell, which he called “horrendous.”
“We worked with the industry to do away with the odors,” Chandler said.
As far as marijuana use in the workplace, he said, employers can say to employees, “Yes, it’s legal, but we have zero tolerance” for it in the workplace. Since recreation use was legalized in Washington, Chandler said, “We haven’t seen the sky fall like we thought it would” in terms of impact on the workplace.
“Hiring is a challenge,” he said. Pre-employment testing “washes out 30 to 40 percent” of the employee pool, and that figure increases to 60 percent for applicants to police departments, Chandler said.
“I would urge the business community to be very active,” O’Connell said, as Delaware’s proposed legislation moves through the process. “There are good versions of these statutes out there and there are not-so-good ones. You can modify this legislation to make it more amenable to the business community,” he said.
Sabet agreed.
“We can learn from what other states have done,” he said.