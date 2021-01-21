New concrete signal-pole foundations, traffic signal poles, mast poles and mast arm signals are being installed on all four corners of the intersection at John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Indian Mission-Long Neck Road in Long Neck.
Work was expected to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The project is expected to cost $138,929.61 for aboveground work, excluding foundation work, according to Kathryn Beasley, who handles community relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Construction was expected to continue through Friday, Feb. 26, depending on weather. Lanes will be closed intermittently from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the day, and from 8 p.m. overnight until 5 a.m., according to a news release from DelDOT.
Improvements necessary to make the intersection at Indian Mission Road at Harmons Hill Road and Phillips Branch Road an all-way stop have been under way and were expected to be completed by Tuesday, Jan. 19, at a cost of $67,978.87, Beasley said.
During the improvements phase, there were intermittent lane and shoulder closures on Indian Mission Road northbound and southbound, and on Harmons Hill Road and Phillips Branch Road westbound and eastbound from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Flaggers directed motorists.
In March 2020, state Rep. Ruth Briggs King and state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn urged DelDOT officials to build an all way stop there, prompting then-Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan to respond, saying officials “recognize this intersection is a major concern and we’re hopeful with these improvements the intersection’s crash rate will improve in the short term while we address the long-term needs.”
Cohan retired from that post in October.
Earlier last year, Briggs King had said constituents were concerned about traffic safety in the Long Neck area and that she had asked Cohan to “go beyond the crash data and look at the near misses” along roads in that area.
“Especially over the past couple of years, I have been steadfast in my efforts to work with DelDOT to ensure that safety improvements continue to be made on Indian Mission Road, as well as along Zoar Road, Harmons Hill Road and Mount Joy Road, which are typically heavily traveled roadways that seem to attract high speed driving. I said, ‘I’m going to the secretary. She has been very responsive,’ and she agreed to look into it,” Briggs King said.
Pedestrians, she said, were walking on Long Neck area roads at night, going in the wrong direction and wearing dark clothing.
“I remain committed to seeing this through for local residents, continuing to diligently address these traffic safety concerns with DelDOT and local law enforcement. I appreciate local residents’ continued advocacy on this important issue, as the safety on Route 5, Indian Mission Road and adjoining intersections remains a top priority of mine,” she said.