The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced this week that Maj. Kimberly Hughey, security superintendent of Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution (BWCI) and a 15-year DOC veteran, has been appointed deputy warden of BWCI, effective immediately. Hughey fills the vacancy created when BWCI Deputy Warden Scott Ceresini was promoted to warden of DOC’s Community Corrections Treatment Center last month.
“Deputy Warden Hughey has demonstrated her leadership abilities and commitment to the DOC mission through hard work, an eagerness to take on additional responsibilities, and a desire to lean into new challenges,” Bureau of Prisons Chief Shane Troxler said. “Congratulations on earning the promotion to deputy warden and continually rising to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” he said to Hughey.
“Deputy Warden Hughey has served in positions of increasing responsibility in all four of our state’s prison facilities, and she has leveraged that significant experience to support safety, security, and programming for correctional staff and our inmate population,” said Deputy Bureau of Prisons Chief Paul Shavack. “We will call upon her to build on that track record of success to meet our public safety and reentry mission.”
Hughey completed her correctional officer academy training in 2006 and was assigned to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. After serving from 2007 to 2009 at Sussex Correctional Institution, she returned to JTVCC, where she earned promotions to corporal and sergeant. In 2015, she was promoted to lieutenant at BWCI, where she served as a disciplinary hearing officer and assisted with offender classification.
In 2017, she was promoted to staff lieutenant and a shift commander at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, and in 2018 she served as the staff lieutenant at New Castle Community Corrections Center, with responsibilities as scheduling officer, training administrator, and emergency preparedness coordinator. In 2019, she was promoted to major and security superintendent at BWCI.
Hughey has employed her knowledge and experience as a specialized trainer and mentor for several years, beginning with the JTVCC LEAD program, which provides training for newly-hired staff and recently-promoted corporals and sergeants. She has served as a co-instructor with the Delaware Office of Management & Budget on coaching and counseling and moving into supervision and she teaches criminal justice courses at delaware tech as an adjunct instructor.
Hughey has earned multiple higher-education degrees, including a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, a master’s degree in administration of justice and a doctorate of education in organizational leadership, learning and innovation, all from Wilmington University.
The Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution, the only women’s prison in the state, opened in December 1991. The facility houses both pre-trial and sentenced adult females at minimum, medium and maximum security levels. BWCI provides programming at all security levels. Programming provides offenders with opportunities to gain knowledge, acquire skills and learn an alternative lifestyle. BWCI provides treatment services, religious services, drug therapy, educational/vocational programs, counseling and recreation.