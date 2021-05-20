As the 2021 Delaware legislative session continues, with about five weeks left until the final day on Wednesday, June 30, state Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker has several concerns, including allowing unblended fuel to be sold in the state for small engines and outboard motors.
“We’ve been working on that for years. People are going to Maryland to buy it. It’s all ethanol-blended in Delaware” in keeping with the Clean Air Act, said Hocker (R-20th).
“Many boat owners and constituents are going to Maryland to buy it, and we are missing out in tax revenue. I’m not against the Clean Air Act,” Hocker said, “but I am against forcing landscaping companies, boat owners, to burn something detrimental to engines. We have huge party boats that take a few hundred gallons of fuel. With all the tax on that, let’s get the tax for the state and use it to clean up the bays. It would mean more money for Delaware,” he said.
Small businesses
Hocker, who owns the G&E Hocker’s Supermarkets and G&E Hardware, said he is also concerned about small businesses and how the pandemic hurt those owners.
“We need help to grow these businesses. The General Assembly is anti-small business,” he asserted. “One bill after another puts an additional expense on small businesses, and we can’t even hire employees. Our payrolls are high. The governor thinks his job is one executive order after another and not going to the General Assembly,” Hocker argued, referring to Delaware Gov. John Carney.
Carney, Hocker said, has announced an executive order every month since last March. (Pandemic-related emergency orders are required to be renewed every 30 days, and Carney has made alterations to the state’s emergency order throughout the pandemic.) The senator said he wants the governor to have only 60 days to issue any executive orders in times of emergency before he is required to take them before Delaware lawmakers for approval.
Realty transfer tax
State Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R-37th) co-sponsored a bill that would allow realty transfer tax money to pay for upcoming property reassessments.
“From July 1 until some time in March, the estimated realty transfer tax that goes to the County, the unincorporated areas, is $95 million. So I said, ‘What are they going to do with the $95 million in less than a year for public safety?’
“With all the growth and development and new communities, I want to see them provide more money to finance emergency services. There are stand-alone ambulances in some areas that need extra resources for EMS. The incident in Delmar — there was only one officer on duty,” she added of the fatal assault by a suspect on Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook while he responded to call alone. “Could the County not pay for additional officers? We need more peace officers on the road. Those are the things we need to be looking at,” she said.
More police officers
State Rep. Rich Collins (R-41st), said he could envision a bill that would require every call to be answered by at least two officers, “but I don’t know if there are enough police officers for that.”
Hocker said constituents favor larger forces.
“They want to know somebody is going to respond when they pick up the phone and call 911. Several agencies now are seeing the crime rate going up, and some want to defund the police,” he said, referencing a movement that supports shifting some responsibilities currently handled by law-enforcement to others, such as having mental health professionals respond to calls where mental illness is a predominant factor.
“We want to get behind the men in blue and give them what is required,” Hocker said. “I depend on police in business. And when we call them, we don’t want them to say they can’t respond. We should be hiring more officers, especially in today’s world.”
“In some areas out west, like Portland, they have a tremendous shortages of police,” Collins said. “They are afraid if they do anything they will be prosecuted. … What we have to do is go back to where we actually respect police, instead of where we don’t respect them. Last summer, we had demonstrations in Rehoboth. Everybody closed up early and boarded up their windows, afraid protestors would loot over Black Lives Matter,” Collins said. (No violence or crime was reported in connection with the protests in Rehoboth Beach.)
Gender-identity discrimination
Collins opposes a bill that makes it illegal to discriminate “because someone has changed genders.”
“If you work for a Christian bookstore and you are hired as a male counterperson, then you want to come in as a woman, and the owner of that bookstore felt it wasn’t appropriate, he could terminate you on that basis. But under the new bill, you can change day to day,” he said.
Collins said he didn’t know the exact title of the bill, but he was likely referring to HB155, an act to amend Delaware Code relating to definitions. Passed in the Senate on May 13, it directs the Secretary of the Department of Human Resources to use departmental authority through merit rules and the State Budget Act to “focus on centralization efforts across state executive branch agencies to evaluate equity in compensation and salary, with starting rates on initial appointment and the advanced starting salary procedure, including in the context of race and gender, and issue a report on progress to the General Assembly.”
(The state adopted the Gender Identity Nondiscrimination Act in 2013, providing transgender Delawareans the same protections already granted to everyone on the basis of race, religion, ethnicity and sexual orientation, among other characteristics.)
In-person meetings
Briggs King said she doesn’t think legislative meetings on the Zoom platform, required during pandemic restrictions, served the public well. She said she prefers face-to-face interaction.
“You can’t make eye contact. All I see is a headshot of somebody. So many people are behind the Zoom curtain. I’m hoping to get back to in-person sessions,” she said.
Lifting face mask mandate
On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) announced a change in guidance on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19. Under the revised guidance, those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus don’t have to wear face masks at indoor or outdoor gatherings — a change that stirred controversy because no proof of vaccination is required, leaving people to rely on those who haven’t been vaccinated continuing to wearing masks to protect themselves and others.
“I think it’s fine,” Briggs King said of the unvaccinated not wearing masks in public. “I think we can look at states that don’t seem to have these mask requirements, and they don’t seem to have any increase in the number of cases. We have a lot of people who feel they don’t need the vaccination because they had the virus and have built antibodies. A lot of those refusing the vaccine are in the medical profession or first-responders,” Briggs King asserted.
She said she was vaccinated “because I was under impression that would help us get into open session, but I waited until I knew the vulnerable and those age-wise got it first,” she said.
Hocker said lifting the mask mandate “created a terrible problem for us.”
“We have people coming into the store saying, ‘The government says we don’t have to wear a mask now,’ but the governor hadn’t yet lifted it for Delaware,” he said. (Carney has lifted the mask mandate as of May 21.) "We were told to follow the science but an awful lot of decisions being made are political. A doctor told me a mask can do more harm than good,” he said.
Firearms bill
Briggs King said she is opposed to the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2021, Senate Bill 6, which would stop firearm magazines with a capacity exceeding 17 rounds of ammunition from being manufactured. If the bill is passed, the State would confiscate non-compliant magazines and pay citizens $10 for each magazine given to authorities.
Anyone who owns such a magazine would face misdemeanor charges on the first offense and felony charges for subsequent offenses.
Briggs King introduced an amendment on May 13 that would allow magazines to be manufactured in Delaware as long as they are sold outside the state.
She told the Coastal Point that Atlantis Industries Corporation, based in Georgetown, makes high-quality magazines that are sold around the world but not in Delaware.
Hocker said he knows several people who have guns that take larger magazines, and they aren’t willing to surrender them, he said.
“To offer $10 for magazines when some cost way more — I don’t think the intention is to buy them back. To me, all these gun bills, all they are doing is hurting good law-abiding gun owners. I think like 87 percent of shootings in Delaware had felony charges, and really, by law, those people weren’t even allowed to have guns. Less than 7 percent of shootings were caused by people that were allowed to buy firearms,” Hocker said.
“I’m a gun dealer, and I can have them in the showcase. I just can’t sell them, so you’re not gaining a lot by passing this bill. Criminals already have them, and they are not going to give them up,” the senator said.
Collins also opposes the bill.
“You can’t say that nothing is ever used incorrectly, but that kind of gun, long guns in general, are something like 1 or 2 percent of gun crimes. Crime with handguns is way over 90 percent,” he said.
Marijuana for personal use
Briggs King said she doesn’t support House Bill 150, the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, which would allow anyone 21 or older to possess less than 1 ounce of marijuana for personal use.
It was voted out of the House Health & Human Development Committee and onto the House floor on March 24 and is being opposed by existing medical marijuana dispensaries.
Hocker, too, is opposed.
“I have seen even family members start with marijuana, and it leads to other things. I just cannot support it. I think it’s the wrong path to go down— 1 ounce leads to 2 ounces; 2 ounces leads to 3 ounces. It’s a gateway drug,” he asserted.
Collins said the bill concerns him.
“We are told by the advocates that it will eliminate the black market. My view is it will do exactly the opposite. If you go into marijuana growth or sales, under the bill, it will be a highly-regulated business. It will be very expensive to do business, and that means the black market will be able to easily undercut the price of the legitimate marijuana.
“Medical marijuana products are incredibly expensive. It will be a message to our children, ‘Oh, marijuana is fine for you,’ and even though it is not technically allowed below a certain age, they will not be getting that message and it will vastly increase the use of the black market,” Collins predicted.
Effect of pandemic on the school year
Hocker said public school students have “really been hurt in the state of Delaware.”
“I think we need to try to cram in additional subjects in the next two or three years to catch up. We might have to extend the school day to get back on track, but not have summer school. Business owners in seasonal businesses would be hurt by not having a summer workforce. I could hire 15 employees right now, but they make more staying home. Something is really wrong when there are 10,000 job openings in Rehoboth Beach. We already upped the wage scale to get employees. Everybody is paying well above minimum wage,” he said.
Collins, who taught school for eight years, said he understands the flow of a school year and knows the first third is review and the last part is when “you really start to wholeheartedly learn new stuff.”
“But that was eliminated. And now this entire year, going back to school in May — I think they should, because it will allow parents to get back to work better — but you can’t start school in May. Nobody is going to be taking it seriously,” Collins said.
At Carney’s April 28 town hall meeting, Secretary of Education Susan Bunting had said that four core actions are planned to get students back on track academically, including having teachers use high-quality instructional materials, implementing a stronger literacy program using data to drive instructional efforts and determine where children are in intellectual pursuits, and putting in place a structure to accelerate learning by hiring tutors and offering what Bunting called “high-dosage tutoring” for students who have the highest need.
Carney called the plan “solid.”
But Collins countered, “Who is going to go to summer school? Maybe the kids whose parents are most interested in getting a good education, but they have lost a huge number of kids. If they are not on Zoom, they don’t know where they are,” he said.
Collins urges state tax cut
Collins said the state has a financial surplus this year, thanks to grants from the federal government.
“Without a tax cut, politicians are going to go spend it on who knows what. I would like to see people, especially businesses, get some of the money back, since the government forced them to close to begin with,” he said.
“The government is printing so much money. Stimulus checks and employment unemployment benefits. People are spending that money on boats, housing, all that kind of stuff. Campers are being sold at record levels. People have all this free time, and they are going out and spending it.
“Somebody early on wanted me to oppose the first federal payment, and I said, ‘What do you want? Do you want people to starve?’ A lot of people live paycheck-to-paycheck. You would starve without some source of income,” he said.
Black history education bill
HB 198, an act introduced in March and now assigned to the Education Committee in the Delaware Senate, “requires each school district and charter school to establish and implement a curriculum on Black History for students in grades K through 12 [and] incorporates contemporary events into discussions of Black History and the tools of experience.”
Opposing it, Collins said it “teaches children to hate each other.”
“It sounds fine, but look at title of the bill. This is about Black education for our children, and it would require a lot of Black history education. The problem is it includes required items that school districts would have to do that I believe is what they say they don’t want. It calls for racial empowerment. Since this is a bill for Black history education, it’s calling for Black racial empowerment. I don’t think anybody would want to see White racial empowerment.
“It teaches kids demonstrations, tools of resistance. Another phrase in there, I believe, will lead to demand for reparations. It talks about White supremacy.
“Here is the problem: How does this bill help our children learn any skills, get a job, make a good living, become responsible citizens? I can see some benefits. I am absolutely not opposed to teaching of Black history in any way, but if you read the bill, I do not believe it’s the main purpose of this bill. I think it was inspired by Black Lives Matter. I do not think the people who voted for it understand that,” Collins said.