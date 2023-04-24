Delmarva Central Railroad forces will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance of their crossing of Hickory Street in Frankford beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, May 1. The work will require the full closure of Hickory Street, officials noted.
The eastbound detour takes Route 113 to Clayton Street to Main Street to Clayton Avenue back to Hickory Street. The westbound detour takes Clayton Avenue to Main Street to Clayton Street to Route 113 back to Hickory Street.
The closure will be in place 24 hours per day. The work is expected to be completed and the detour lifted no later than 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, (weather permitting).