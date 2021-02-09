DelDOT officials this week announced that Hickory Hill Road will be closed for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for better drainage. The work is set to take place between 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, pending weather.
The closure will take place on Hickory Hill Road between Radish Road and Old Landing Road, near Millsboro.
The detour route takes Hickory Hill Road onto Radish Road to Lewes Road to Millsboro Highway and returns to Hickory Hill Road. Detour signage will be posted for motorists.
At all times, residents will have access to their homes, but they may need to take the posted detour route.