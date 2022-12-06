The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) will hold a public hearing in hybrid format — to include a Delaware in-person venue — from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, to gather public input on Draft Addendum I to Amendment 7 to the Atlantic Striped Bass Interstate Fishery Management Plan, DNREC officials announced this week.
Draft Addendum I proposes a range of options for the voluntary transfer of unused striped bass ocean commercial harvest quota between ASMFC member states, including Delaware. The draft addendum also considers quota transfer options based on striped bass stock status and the ASMFC establishing future quota transfer criteria.
The ASMFC’s hybrid hearing format will allow the public to participate in-person or remotely. The in-person meeting will be held at the Kent County Conservation District, 1679 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover. More information on the hearing, including instructions for attending remotely and for commenting on Draft Addendum I, can be found on the Delaware Public Meeting Calendar.