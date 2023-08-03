Retired U.S. Army veteran Dr. Debbie Harrington — a Democrat who served in the military for 25 years, retiring as a colonel — has announced her intention to run for lieutenant governor of Delaware.
The Middletown resident and native of Portsmouth, Va., will file after fees are set by the party and dates established, likely within the next two months, according to a spokeswoman at the Office of State Elections Commission. She said there will be two primaries next year, and the general election will be in November, but exact dates haven’t yet been announced.
In Delaware, the lieutenant governor and governor don’t run together but on individual tickets, so it’s possible to have a Democratic governor and a Republican lieutenant governor elected in the same election or vice-versa. Harrington and current Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, a nurse and Sussex County native who is expected to run for governor, have known each other for years, are friends and could be elected and serve together.
“Women are just now moving up into these elected offices, and people are open to it and excited about it,” Harrington said.
“It’s kind of changing the dynamics of everything. We have a greater voice now. That is exciting stuff. We are making things happen. We know how to make things happen. If you look around nationally, it’s the same thing. There are a lot of women in these offices.
“Women have a compassionate side that maybe is a little bit more sensitive side than men. It is our nature to just care, to genuinely care, so where a man might be able to walk past something or miss something, we stop and say, ‘Wait a minute. Why is this happening?’” she said.
Harrington and her husband, Bob Harrington, have three grown children, including a daughter who was born blind and with cerebral palsy. The care she needed inspired Harrington to seek office.
“I have been interested in this for a while. My youngest daughter has a disability, and she’s doing great, but this started from trying to make sure she had the proper education and that she was set and ready for life. The start of that comes with education. So I started on that path with her, hunting and pecking for the right setting for her, the right educational setting for her, what is it that she needs, how do you best teach her, how does she learn?
“I found there were issues getting the services in Delaware,” Harrington said, “and it turned into all kids who are born blind and visually impaired were having these problems. Around 2015, I was assigned to a task force. I was a member of a task force that was established by the state legislature, and it was to review and make recommendations concerning education for students who are blind or visually impaired.
“It just really started there — being interested in how do I help advocate for students and how do I help change legislation? And how do I get that change? It went from there. I became more and more involved in the community, serving on different boards and commissions. I got really interested in making sure something happened for our students,” said Harrington, who also serves on the Board of Trustees for Delaware State University and on the Middletown Police Advisory Board.
If she’s elected, she said, she will tackle topics including help for veterans, mental health resources and affordable housing.
“I am very much focused on veterans. I currently serve on the Veterans Affairs Governor’s Challenge on Suicide Prevention, and I am all about the health and connecting resources, and making sure we identify where veterans are first; and secondly, pulling together all of those organizations that support veterans so we can collaborate and co-mingle our resources and support our veterans.
“Another area is mental health. Adult kids who don’t mature as fast — how do we help them? You have kids who say ‘I’m grown,’ but they are grown in age, not in maturity. They haven’t matured to what their age is, but they want to get out there and do their own thing, and they get into trouble. How do we help them?
“I want to look at emergency responders. We have teams who go out with police when there is a call for a veteran. Counselors now are on a lot of police forces, so when responders go to an emergency call they are capable of going with them when there is not a criminal call but more of a mental health crisis.
“I really want to expand that. All that we want to focus on is that it is provoked by addiction, but not all mental health crises are provoked by addiction. We have to be responsive to multiple mental health problems,” she said.
Concerning housing, Harrington said she is concerned about the high cost of homes and difficulty of finding apartments, with a shortage of 20,000 units statewide.
Harrington hasn’t served on any town or county councils, or as a representative or senator, but she said she doesn’t consider running for lieutenant governor “jumping right into politics at a high level.”
“Some would say that, but to me it is part of the executive branch. It is about leadership, and I have an enormous amount of experience in leadership. I have my doctorate in organizational leadership. I served 25 years in leadership in the military. It gives you a lot of experience.”