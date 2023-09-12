Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long on Tuesday announced her candidacy for governor of Delaware.
“Throughout her career, Bethany has been a champion for working families in the state and a national leader on improving access to health care,” representatives of her campaign said. “She previously served in the State House and State Senate before being elected lieutenant governor in 2016. She has worked as a nurse her entire career, including teaching nursing at the University of Delaware.”
“As a nurse, mom and proud Delawarean, I’m running for governor to make Delaware the best place to live, work and raise a family,” said Hall-Long. “There’s work to do to improve access to health care, create good-paying jobs, protect our rights and strengthen our education system — and I’m up for the challenge, because when you give a nurse a job, that job gets done.”
Hall-Long was born and raised in Sussex County, on her family’s farm, by parents who instilled in her a commitment to service from a young age. She and her husband, Dana, a U.S. Navy veteran, have raised their son, Brock, in Middletown, which she represented in the State House and State Senate.
“A proud product of Delaware public schools, she went on to study to become a nurse at the same hospital that cared for her mother when she had life-threatening cancer. It has been her life’s passion to serve Delaware families in need, both as a nurse and as a public servant, and give them the opportunities they need to thrive. With over two decades of service to the state, Bethany has fought for Delaware families, delivering legislation to expand affordable health care and mental health services, tackle the opioid epidemic, and protect and expand abortion rights.
“Bethany’s leadership has helped move Delaware forward, with the state making the largest investments in public education in history and improving access to affordable child care. Bethany was an early leader in the fight for paid family and medical leave, and Delaware became the 12th state to pass the historic safety net expansion in 2022. And together with the leadership of community advocates and the General Assembly, Delaware passed the assault weapons ban and gun safety legislation, as well as meaningful reforms to the criminal justice system to make our communities safer and more equitable.”
To learn more about Hall-Long’s campaign and to get involved, visit her website at bethanyforde.com.