Gov. John Carney on Tuesday, May 24, vetoed House Bill 371, legislation that would remove all penalties for possession by a person 21 years or older of 1 ounce or less of marijuana and ensure that there are no criminal or civil penalties for transfers without remuneration of 1 ounce or less of marijuana between people who are 21 or older.
“Pursuant to Article III, Section 18 of the Delaware Constitution, I am vetoing House Bill No. 371 by returning it with my objections to the Delaware House of Representatives without my signature,” Carney said in his statement to the House. “House Bill No. 371 would, among other things, remove all penalties for possession by a person 21 years of age or older of one ounce or less of marijuana and ensure that there are no criminal or civil penalties for transfers without remuneration of one ounce or less of marijuana between persons who are 21 years of age or older.
“I recognize the positive effect marijuana can have for people with certain health conditions, and for that reason, I continue to support the medical marijuana industry in Delaware,” he said. “I supported decriminalization of marijuana because I agree that individuals should not be imprisoned solely for the possession and private use of a small amount of marijuana — and today, thanks to Delaware’s decriminalization law, they are not.
“That said, I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people. Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved,” Carney continued. “I respect the Legislative Branch’s role in this process, and I understand that some hold a different view on this issue. However, I have been clear about my position since before I took office, and I have articulated my concerns many times.
“For the reasons stated above, I am hereby vetoing HB 371 by returning it to the House of Representatives without my signature.”
Carney’s full veto statement is online at https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/Veto_HB-371.pdf.
Advocates urge override of veto
“It is a true injustice that Gov. Carney has chosen to veto HB 371. This important legislation would dramatically reduce the number of police interactions, searches, and citations for cannabis possession in Delaware,” said Olivia Naugle, senior policy analyst for the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP). “We know cannabis laws are unequally enforced, and it is Black Delawareans who are disproportionately stopped, searched, and penalized for cannabis, or for the supposed smell of cannabis. After condemning the traumatic search of the DSU women’s lacrosse team in Georgia, Gov. Carney has failed to stand for justice for the same types of intrusive searches at home in Delaware by vetoing HB 371,” she added.
“We are deeply disappointed by the governor’s unwillingness to hear voters’ demands on this issue. A strong majority of Delaware voters support cannabis legalization and want to see the state stop wasting resources on punishing individuals for activities that are legal in 18 other states. We call on the legislature to take immediate action to override this veto,” said Zoë Patchell, executive director of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network.
According MPP, in Civiqs polling, 72 percent of Delaware voters support legalization. An October 2021 Gallup poll found 68 percent of Americans believe marijuana use should be legal, including 83 percent of Democrats and 71 percent of independents, they said.
HB 371 passed both the House of Representatives and the Senate by supermajority votes: 26-14 in the House and 13-7 in the Senate. A total of 25 votes would be required in the House to override a veto, and 13 would be required in the Senate. Delaware legislators have until June 30, when the legislative session ends, to override the governor’s veto.
HB 371 would not legalize or set up a regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis sales. Those elements are addressed in separate legislation, HB 372. While HB 372 fell short of the 25 votes needed on the House floor, the bill sponsor, state Rep. Ed Osienski (D-24th), changed his vote from yes to no, which will allow him to have the bill reconsidered before the legislative session ends on June 30. The final vote count was 23-15 with two absences (one of whom is a cosponsor of the bill).
According to MPP, it is estimated that Delaware could realize more than $40 million in annual tax revenue from the regulation and taxation of legal cannabis.
To date, 18 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized cannabis for adults 21 or older. In neighboring New Jersey, adult-use cannabis sales began in April. Several other states are considering legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis in 2022, including Maryland, Missouri, Rhode Island, and South Dakota, MPP representatives noted.