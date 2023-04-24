Gov. John Carney on Friday, April 21, released a statement on House Bill 1 and House Bill 2, declaring his intention to allow two pieces of legislation related to marijuana to be come law, after having vetoed related legislation in prior years.
“In the coming days, I will allow House Bill 1 and House Bill 2 to be enacted into Delaware law without my signature,” Carney said. “These two pieces of legislation remove all state-level civil and criminal penalties from simple marijuana possession and create a highly regulated industry to conduct recreational marijuana sales in Delaware.
“As I’ve consistently said, I believe the legalization of recreational marijuana is not a step forward,” he noted. “I support both medical marijuana and Delaware’s decriminalization law because no one should go to jail for possessing a personal use quantity of marijuana. And today, they do not.
“I want to be clear that my views on this issue have not changed,” he continued. “And I understand there are those who share my views who will be disappointed in my decision not to veto this legislation. I came to this decision because I believe we’ve spent far too much time focused on this issue, when Delawareans face more serious and pressing concerns every day. It’s time to move on.
“I remain concerned about the consequences of a recreational marijuana industry in our state,” Carney added. “I’m concerned especially about the potential effects on Delaware’s children, on the safety of our roadways and on our poorest neighborhoods, where I believe a legal marijuana industry will have a disproportionately negative impact. Those concerns are why I could not put my signature to either House Bill 1 or House Bill 2.
“I recognize that many legislators disagree — and I respect the legislative process,” he said. “I also do not believe prolonging debate on this issue best serves Delawareans. Delaware families want great schools for their kids. They want good jobs and affordable, safe communities free of crime. And they expect — rightly s o— that we’ll spend taxpayer dollars in a way that’s both responsible and sustainable. That’s where we should focus our time and energy in the weeks and months ahead.
“As we implement House Bill 1 and House Bill 2, we will do everything in our power to protect children from accessing marijuana and marijuana-related products; prevent Delawareans and Delaware visitors from driving under the influence of marijuana; and closely evaluate the placement of marijuana dispensaries and other businesses, to ensure they do not become a blight on already disadvantaged communities,” Carney said. “My goal will be to ensure that Delaware has a robust regulatory system that protects the interests of the most vulnerable Delawareans, to avoid the many challenges we’ve seen in other states, and to get back to focusing on issues that are most important for Delaware families.”
Advocates applaud changes
At midnight on April 23, Delaware became the 22nd state to legalize cannabis for adult use. HB 1, sponsored by Rep. Ed Osienski, makes possession of a limited amount of cannabis legal for adults 21 or older under Delaware state law.
A separate bill, HB 2, will legalize and regulate cultivation and sales. HB 2 will become law as the day ends on Wednesday, April 26. Both bills passed the House of Representatives and Senate with supermajority votes.
To date, 22 states have passed laws to legalize cannabis for adult use, including neighboring New Jersey and Maryland. Bills to legalize adult-use cannabis are working their way through other state legislatures, including those of Minnesota and New Hampshire.
Toi Hutchinson, president and CEO of the Marijuana Policy Project, said, “With this move, Delawareans can finally celebrate the long-awaited end of cannabis prohibition! We applaud Gov. Carney for not standing in the way of progress. With every new state that rises to the challenge and legalizes cannabis, we are one step closer to ending cannabis prohibition nationwide.”
Olivia Naugle, senior policy analyst at the Marijuana Policy Project, said, “MPP is proud to have played a crucial role in the efforts towards legalizing cannabis in Delaware. We applaud the legislature and the tireless work of advocates for their commitment to ending cannabis prohibition. This new law will have a far-reaching, positive impact for many Delaware residents, especially those who have been most harmed by cannabis prohibition. Legalizing and regulating cannabis is safer for both cannabis consumers and communities and will create a new source of good jobs and revenue for the state.”
Laura Sharer, Delaware NORML executive director, said, “After years of advocacy, collaboration, and grassroots organizing, we are thrilled to see cannabis legalization become a reality in our state. This victory is a result of the tireless work of thousands of volunteers, dozens of lawmakers, and with the support of a huge majority of our Delaware community. So many have championed this righteous cause and recognized the need for sensible cannabis policy reform.
“This is a significant step towards creating a fair system that respects personal freedom, promotes public health and safety, generates economic growth, and addresses social justice issues. Delaware lawmakers have taken a progressive and equitable approach to cannabis policy,” said Sharer.
Jonathan Tate, co-chair of Delaware Democratic Socialists of America, said, “We are incredibly grateful for the hard work of all of the Delaware Cannabis Policy Coalition, all the state legislators who voted to make this happen, including every single one that we have endorsed, with special thanks to Rep. Ed Osienski who has been leading this crusade for a decade.
“We would also like to thank Gov. Carney for doing his job and listening to the Delawarean people who overwhelmingly favor the legalization of cannabis and not caving to corporate donors once again. Cannabis legalization is exactly the type of revolutionary reform that we fight for — it empowers working-class people to make their own decisions about what they consume and it disempowers the state from punishing, brutalizing, incarcerating, and splitting up families over it.”
Opponents decry lack of veto
Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) CEO and former Obama drug policy advisor Dr. Kevin Sabet, and SAM co-founder and former Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-RI) were among opponents who commented on Carney’s decision. SAM and its affiliates had led a statewide effort to block legalization of THC drug products in Delaware.
“Gov. Carney’s decision to let marijuana legalization pass without his signature — apparently because he was afraid of a veto — was the wrong one, and even he knows it. In the same breath as stating he will let it happen, the governor rightly stated that legalization is not in the best interests of Delawareans. That speaks volumes. The medical data from pot-legal states is clear that today’s commercial marijuana is more potent, more addictive and more dangerous than ever, particularly to young people,” Sabet said.
Kennedy added, “I was prepared to nominate Gov. Carney for a JFK Profiles in Courage award for the political courage it would have taken to stand up to corporate marijuana. But I’m sorry I won’t be able to. He knew it was wrong but caved in the end to the power of the new Big Tobacco. History will not record either his decision nor our country’s decision to create a whole new addiction-for-profit industry. Unfortunately, he ultimately gave in to political expediency. Political courage is rare, and it’s the reason President Kennedy so admired it.”
“The governor should have stood up for his beliefs, but the lobbying efforts of this for-profit industry were relentless. Now, just like every other pot-legal state, Delawareans will have to deal with more drugged driving deaths, more youth use, more mental health challenges, more kids heading to the emergency rooms and other damage. Despite this political decision, we won’t ever give up. This addiction-for-profit industry threatens our youth, targets communities of color and contributes to the nation’s mental health and drug crises. No one will benefit from this except Big Pot,” Sabet said.