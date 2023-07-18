Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, in partnership with state and community partners, announced this week the expansion of Delaware’s free infant formula initiative. Delaware families with children under the age of 1 year can now receive multiple canisters of Care A2+ infant formula, a brand similar to Similac. Canisters continue to be available for pick up at distribution sites across the state, thanks to leadership and coordination from the Food Bank of Delaware. To view a full list of sites, visit Hall-Long’s website.
“Families are grappling with a lot of stressors these days, and for many the rising cost of living is make or break. Our initiative to provide free infant formula is just one way to take the pressure off of family budgets and relieves the worry about what comes next,” said Hall-Long. “I want to remind families that they can visit one of the public distribution sites across the state to pick up free 28.2-ounce Care A2+ infant formula cans. We are so grateful for the community partners, state leaders, and businesses who have stepped up to make this resource available for families — it shows how a small state can make a big impact.”
“This infant formula is available today for Delaware families that need it the most. I encourage families to seek out a distribution site,” said Gov. John Carney. “I want to thank Lt. Gov. Hall-Long and all of our partners for their continued hard work and dedication to Delaware families.”
The initiative, which kicked off in February 2023, was made possible due to the collaboration of the Lt. Governor’s Office, Carney, Donate Delaware, Highmark Delaware, Bank of America, Genesco Pharma, Delaware Division of Public Health, Food Bank of Delaware and community partners. As a result, the state in partnership with Donate Delaware purchased 44,000 canisters of Care infant formula from Genesco Pharma. The Division of Public Health selected Care A2+ because of the similar ingredients to Similac, a widely-used formula brand in the United States.
“In July of last year, the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Care A2+ Infant Formula for use in the United States to assist in addressing the infant formula shortage. Care A2+ is equivalent to US produced cow milk formulas, providing similar nutritional standards. The distribution of free canisters of formula is a benefit to Delawareans in need of supplying their child under the age of one, with a formula that will meet their dietary needs,” said Dr. Judith Gorra, a pediatrician with Delaware’s Division of Public Health.
Delaware families with a child under the age of 1 are eligible to receive 28.2-ounce canisters of Care A2+ infant formula while supplies last. One 28.2-ounce canister will provide around 21.5 8-fluid-ounce bottles — that is more than 20 baby bottles. Health experts expect that one canister of Care A2+ infant formula will last a few weeks, depending on the age of the child. It is important to follow the directions on the label for the child, and do not water down formula, officials warned. The batches of formula will expire in October 2024 and December 2024. Anyone who has questions about formula use should contact their pediatrician and visit the FDA’s website. Visit https://ltgov.delaware.gov/formula/faq/ to learn more about the formula.
“Donate Delaware and its partners are excited about this opportunity to provide infant formula to those mothers and families throughout the State who cannot afford or have a hard time finding it due to limited supplies,” said Dr. Robert Andrzejewski, CEO of Donate Delaware. “Donate Delaware wants to thank Gov. Carney, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and their teams for allowing us to work on their behalf to distribute this infant formula statewide. We also want to thank Bank of America, Chip Rossi and Lanette Taylor-Sherman; the Food Bank of Delaware, Cathy Kanefsky and Trevor Turner; Daniel Nalley, Dr. Paul Zimmerman, and the Gensco Pharma team for their generous support.”
“On behalf of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware and Highmark Health Options, we are grateful for the efforts of the Lt. Governor’s Office and all the community and business organizations that have responded to the need for baby formula to ensure the health and wellbeing of our youngest Delawareans and their families,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware.
“The State of Delaware and Donate Delaware are doing critical work to supply infant formula to Delawareans who need it most,” said Chip Rossi, president, Bank of America Delaware. “We know the formula shortage is having an ongoing effect on Delaware families, and by partnering with the State and Donate Delaware, we can help ensure our community is supported.”
Distribution sites, which are located in high-needs areas, are listed on the Lt. Governor’s website at https://ltgov.delaware.gov/formula/ and below. The sites were identified by using data from the Division of Public Health’s Healthy Women, Healthy Babies program, which works to address health disparities and other factors that affect women’s health and birth outcomes in Delaware. Organizations interested in collaborating on infant formula distribution events should reach out to jennifer.rini@delaware.gov.
“We know that high costs associated with inflation are impacting so many families here in the First State,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “We hope this high-quality formula will help ease monthly budgets so Delaware families can purchase other essential items.”
Sussex County distribution locations
• Boys & Girls Club – The Growing Tree Preschool, 32615 Oak Orchard Road, Unit 3, Millsboro; Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Dagsboro Boys & Girls Club, 28154 Lighthouse Crossing, Unit 2, Dagsboro; Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• First State Community Action, 308 N. Railroad Ave, Georgetown; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club, 310 Virginia Avenue, Seaford; Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.