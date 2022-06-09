The area known by some as “West Fenwick” — which is neither in the town limits of Fenwick Island nor any other incorporated area — has seen unprecedented development in recent years. With growth comes traffic woes, as residents across the region can attest.
The state Department of Transportation has undertaken a study of traffic needs in an area it identifies as “west of Fenwick Island” including Routes 54 and 20, and Bayard Road, focusing especially on congestion during the summer months as people travel to and from the beach areas.
On Tuesday, June 14, at 4 p.m., DelDOT will host a public workshop at the Indian River High School auditorium in Dagsboro. The workshop will include updates from DelDOT officials on the progress of the study.
The “Southeast Sussex Study,” according to DelDOT officials, was developed to evaluate existing conditions in the study area and area-wide traffic circulation patterns there. At the June 14 workshop, the project team will provide updates and share the schedule for the remaining pieces of the study.
“DelDOT has been aware of concerns expressed by local area residents and public/elected officials regarding increased traffic levels and safety along key transportation corridors west of Fenwick Island,” DelDOT officials recently stated in regards to the forum.
The meeting can be accessed virtually for anyone who is unable to attend in person at the high school. Workshop materials will also be available online at www.southeastsussex.deldot.gov. A recording of the workshop will also be available on the website following the event.
A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation by the project team. A time for public comment will be provided during the workshop. Comment forms will be available for submission online, or they can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: Coastal Corridors Study, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903, or emailed to dotpublic@delaware.gov.
Those interested in attending in person are being encouraged to register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/southeast-sussex-public-workshop-tickets-345748913307.
According to the timeline published on the DelDOT website, a report on the study should be completed around the end of the year.